ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Who really controls the Pennsylvania State House?

By Dennis Owens, Madison Montag
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySjJi_0jgnE3KB00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Dec. 12, a Pennsylvania state representative was sworn in as the majority leader of the state capitol, which typically wouldn’t be unusual. However, both the Republican and Democratic parties have sworn in majority leaders. So what’s going on?

Who’s really in charge?

Brian Cutler (R) and Joanna McClinton (R) both put their hands on the bible and declared themselves the majority leader of the state House.

“It’s the math that would make us a majority,” said Culter.

Two Democratic resignations and a death will leave 101 Republicans and 99 Democrats until special elections fill in the empty ranks.

“If there’s a vacancy, that person doesn’t get to vote and it doesn’t count towards the majority,” Cutler added.

However, voters elected 102 Democrats, which the Democratic Party argues is a majority.

According to Democrats, Cutler wants to delay the special elections that will fill the empty roles so Republicans can push “extremist policies.”

“This is on a glide path to resolution and anything that delays that is unfortunate, is a waste of taxpayer money,” said Appropriations Chairman Rep. Matt Bradford (D).

Republicans say they will elect a speaker on Jan. 3, 2023, which will allow them to move constitutional amendments that Democrats don’t like and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro won’t be able to stop.

Bradford argues that voters did not endorse a Republican majority.

“When you come to floor of the House, and you engage in activity in secret and don’t inform other members of what you’re trying to do, that creates a relationship that lacks trust and creates a problem moving forward,” said Bradford.

The legal fight over who has the power to decide special elections is currently in the court system, which could delay the process even more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

House passes bill setting vote on Puerto Rico political status

The House on Thursday passed a bill that would set a vote to determine Puerto Rico’s political status. The bill, titled the Puerto Rico Status Act, cleared the chamber in a 233-191 vote. Sixteen Republicans voted with Democrats in support of the legislation. GOP “yes” votes included Reps. Don Bacon (Neb.), Liz Cheney (Wyo.), Rodney […]
TEXAS STATE
WBRE

NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment

North Carolina’s Supreme Court on Friday struck down a state voter ID requirement, finding that it was enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose and violated the state’s constitution. Senate Bill 824 — which was passed by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature in 2018 over a veto from its Democratic governor — sought to implement a state […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBRE

Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old […]
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WBRE

PennDOT alters speed restrictions on several highways

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has updated speed restrictions for certain vehicles that had been implemented during Thursday’s snow storm in northeastern PA. PennDOT announced Friday morning it is temporarily reducing speed limits to 45 mph and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only as of 9:00 a.m. on the following interstates: Speed limits […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

DCNR finalizes e-bike policies for state parks and forests

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced Tuesday, the use of electric bicycles or e-bikes on DCNR trails is now allowed effective immediately in state parks and forests. According to DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, an e-bike is a bicycle that has an electric motor to help the rider […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PennDOT issues road restrictions ahead of snowstorm

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Ahead of icy and snowy conditions, coming into most of PA Thursday night and Friday, PennDOT is announcing road restrictions for drivers. Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstate 81 in east-central Pennsylvania Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre to swear in 7 new police officers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced Wednesday that the police force will be swearing in new officers on Monday. The Wilkes Barre Police Department will swear in seven new police officers to the force on Monday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m. in City Council Chambers, in City Hall. The officers to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

LLEO program gives incentives to attend local college

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you have a child getting ready to head to college you’ll want to hear this. Local colleges and universities are getting creative when it comes to attracting new students. King’s College in Wilkes Barre is offering an incentive for students who reside in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. According to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

New Wright medical center set to open for 2023

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens turned out Wednesday to see what will be the new Wright Center location in Luzerne County. A news conference was held at the center’s future site located on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. The building is still under construction but plans are in place to open the first phase […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania theme parks named nation’s best holiday events

(WHTM) — USA Today’s 10Best has released its list of the top 10 best theme park holiday events in the United States. Three Pennsylvania parks have made the list: Hersheypark, Kennywood, and Dutch Wonderland have earned the eighth, ninth, and tenth place spots respectively. The full list can be seen below: Hersheypark holds its Christmas […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Fracking company to resume drilling in Dimock

DIMOCK, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An interesting development concerning natural gas drilling in the community of Dimock, Susquehanna County. A few weeks ago ‘Coterra Energy’ agreed to build a new water system and pay Dimock residents’ water bills for the next 75 years. It comes after a no-contest plea to charges that it’s well, leaked […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Municipal leaders prepare for winter storms to come

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The first winter storm of the season is moving away from the area and the wintry mix made for some travel challenges. It was also the first test of the season for area road crews, which, by all accounts, were ready to go with manpower and supplies. But what about future […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Man faces life in prison for gun and drug charges

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man faces life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on drug trafficking, firearm, and lying to a federal agent charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ernesto Richards, 46, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

What’s happening with winter weather in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The winter weather has arrived and Eyewitness News is covering the storm across Northeastern Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News crews were on East Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre Township where the roads looked to have some slush covering them. Route 309 southbound in Plains Township had a few slow-moving vehicles as PennDOT temporarily reduced […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre Code Blue for upcoming dates

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced Thursday, the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact a Code Blue classification due to severely cold temperatures. From Saturday evening, December 17 through Wednesday morning, December 21 the Code Blue designation will be in effect, opening the emergency shelter for those that are homeless. The Code […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

A mixed bag of rain and snow for Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of people are still dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm, but some areas didn’t have much cleanup. Many prepared all week for the winter weather that belted the area, with Wilkes-Barre residents getting more use out of their umbrellas than snow boots. As the snow and rain […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Salvation Army gives ‘Coats for Kids’ to families in need

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY — Hundreds and hundreds of local children in need are getting the gift of warmth this holiday season. They are receiving coats donated through the recent Eyewitness News Coats for Kids campaign. Browsing a display table filled with coats, Dasia Reveron, a mother of three from Edwardsville, needed a couple of them […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Ramp closure on Interstate 81 now open

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday afternoon, a ramp closure on Interstate 81 southbound is now back open. PennDOT says that the ramp closure at exit 151A (Stroudsburg) was closed due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. Officials say the scene has been cleared and the ramp is back open for […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

WBRE

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy