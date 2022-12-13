Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
Former Pa. nurse accused of diverting, using medication, falsifying records: report
According to WJAC, authorities with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General say a former nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center is facing charges, and is accused of diverting and using medication while on the job, and falsifying patient records. An investigation into 47-year-old Elizabeth Buckins commenced in July because...
Pennsylvania woman charged with husband’s 1980s cold case murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged in the murder of Carl Jarvis, who was found shot in the head 35 years ago.
Massachusetts fugitive found living on shrimp farm in Guatemala after 31 years, police say
Mario Garcia, 50, was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Guatemala, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Shoplifting Mom Kicks Her Baby Across Floor at Walmart, NJ Cops Say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to us.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues
A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.State police said Austin J. Burney, who is assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Nov. 27. Officials said he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in a release. Burney has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, since graduating from the academy in August 2021.
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
Multiple snow emergencies declared across Central Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) – In anticipation of heavy snow that is to fall in our area, and out of an abundance of caution, multiple areas across Central Pa are declaring snow emergencies. The Clearfield borough in Clearfield County, and both Harris and Patton Township in Centre County have declared snow emergencies thus far. The emergency in Clearfield […]
RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT AWARDED FUNDS TO AID STUDENTS INTERESTED IN ELECTRICAL CAREERS
The River Valley School District is set to receive funds from the Wolf Administration that will prepare students for careers in the electrical field. Governor Tom Wolf announced this afternoon that the district will receive $200,000 through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program to prepare students for electrical careers in residential, commercial, industrial, and lineman occupations.
PA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HOLDS STEADY FOR NOVEMBER
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate held steady for November. In a news release from the PA Department of Labor and Industry, the unemployment rate for November remained at 4.0%, which is still a record low for the state. It is 1.5 percentage points lower than last November. The national unemployment rate also held steady at 3.7%
Ames Department Stores Announce Plans For 2023 Return
A familiar name might be returning to the retail scene in Central and Western Pennsylvania after a two-decade absence. The Molyneux Group, which owns the assets of the former Bradlees Department Stores chain, have announced that Ames Department Stores would be returning. The last Ames store closed in August of 2002.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania
Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. On...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Freezing rain possible Thursday, winter storm watch issued for parts of western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Thursday will be anImpact Day in the Pittsburgh region, with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow possible. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties and Indiana County, beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, as accumulating freezing rain is most likely in those areas.
One more nice tranquil day before a wintry mess on Thursday
Wednesday will be a chilly day that will feature both clouds and sunshine. There likely will be more sunshine than clouds in many areas during the morning with clouds winning out later in the day. There may be a sprinkle or a flurry in some of the Laurel Highlands, but that should be about it. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s. Some of the warmer spots can reach 40.
