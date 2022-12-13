Read full article on original website
WCAX
Weinberger: Low-barrier pod shelter ready by January
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After six months of delays, Burlington’s low-barrier shelter pod community in the Old North End is set to open next month. The pods located in a parking lot off Elmwood Avenue have been ready to be used for a couple of months but the common buildings were delayed due to supply chain issues.
mychamplainvalley.com
Officials celebrate opening of affordable housing units in Plattsburgh
Officials in Plattsburgh are attempting to address the housing crisis that continues to affect people all over the country, and the Northwoods housing development is finally complete after several years in the making. “I am absolutely thrilled the Northwoods project has finally reached the stage of completion, it addresses one...
WCAX
Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Steam from Burlington Electric’s McNeil Generating Station would warm the hospital and parts of the UVM campus under a plan the city is pursuing. The decades-old district energy plan would also help the Queen City meet its climate goals. For decades, the city of Burlington...
WCAX
Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Center
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh officials have decided to demolish the Crete Memorial Civic Center. The Common Council approved the move after hearing public comments for and against the proposed demolition. The cost to tear the building down is about $400,000 compared to the estimated $3 million needed for renovations.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh taking action amidst nor'easter in the Adirondacks
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The first nor’easter of the winter season kept people across northern New York busy to handle the snow. Plattsburgh was one place in the area making active measures with snowplows on the road to ensure the cleanup process of the snow was smooth. Additionally, the city also has a parking ban in effect. It started at midnight Dec. 16, closing off parking across all city streets and in the Broad Street, Arnie Pavone, Upper and Lower Court Street, and the south end of Durkee Street parking lots.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh holds ribbon cutting for the Northwoods $24 million housing development
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Tuesday, state and local officials celebrated the completion ofNorthwoods, a $24 million housing development in Plattsburgh. The development consists of 80 affordable homes, half of those will include mental health support services through the New York State Department of Mental Health. State senator Dan Stec...
WCAX
New housing aims to address health care staffing crisis
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing aimed at addressing the challenges of retaining health workers is on the way in South Burlington. The University of Vermont Health Network Thursday broke ground on new housing adjacent to South Burlington’s new city center on Market Street. “We really need these...
New Proposed Housing Project in Middlebury gets pushback from neighbors
The balance between building affordable housing versus preserving Vermont land is the talk of the town in Middlebury. Vermont public officials are touting a new major housing development program that plans on tackling the state’s decades long housing crisis. “Everyone knows we’re in a housing crisis and one of the needs we identified the last […]
WCAX
New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
WCAX
Champlain College recognized for support of veterans on campus
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College has been recognized by a recent U.S. News and World Report as one of the best colleges in the country for veterans. When we asked the college what set it apart, the assistant director of military and veterans services on campus told us that the biggest thing is helping service members navigate the system to get the benefits they’re due, including higher education.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re in search of three little pigs, look no further!. Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup are the Powerpuff Boys currently available for adoption at HSCC. They were found at as strays at a campground in Colchester, where a staff member recovered them after multiple days.
WCAX
Holiday shipping deadlines approach
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve already done your holiday shopping. you might want to ship those gifts out sooner to avoid paying more. According to USPS, in order for Ground and First Class mail to arrive in time for Christmas, the deadline is today. Around the holidays, roughly...
mynbc5.com
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
WCAX
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
WCAX
Gardener’s Supply, Intervale founder Will Raap dies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The founder of Gardener’s Supply and the Intervale, Will Raap, has died. Raap founded the Gardener’s Supply family of companies in 1983. In founding the Intervale, he had a focus on developing economic and social opportunity, coupled with being good stewards of the land.
WCAX
Local businesses cope with shoplifting spree
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local police have made quick work of two cases of high-dollar retail theft in the Burlington area. It comes at the height of the holiday shopping season, putting some business owners on edge. “It’s a little disheartening to have something taken from you,” said Kara Archambault,...
WCAX
Super Senior: Fred Pratt
ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fred Pratt’s life is for the birds. Pratt is being chauffeured as he looks out for his flying friends. “I’d love to pick up a peregrine falcon or a cooper’s hawk or something like that,” he said. Pretty much every day, Pratt drives himself on backroads past farms and fields -- an Addison County avian adventure.
WCAX
South Burlington surveillance photos
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. 8 arrests made in string of burglaries in Bradford area. Multiple people will be working through the court system after a slew of burglaries in Vermont. 5 charged in Windsor County deer poaching scheme. Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at...
WCAX
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
whdh.com
Fire destroys Vermont dairy barn; 40 cows die
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.
