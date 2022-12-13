Read full article on original website
S&T BANK EMPLOYEE DISPLACED BY FIRE KEEPS GIVING SPIRIT ALIVE DURING HOLIDAY SEASON
One of the tenants displaced by a fire earlier this month in Indiana Borough is keeping a thoughtful and generous mindset throughout the holiday season. Ethan Boyer, staff auditor at S&T Bank, took to the blistery sidewalks in front of the 700 Shop in downtown Indiana on Wednesday to volunteer with the annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week, acting as a donation collector from noon until 2 p.m.
CHRISTOPHER TWIGG, 38
Christopher R. Twigg, 38 of Indiana, PA., passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Timothy D. Twigg Sr., and Pamela J. Helman, born October 9, 1984, in Indiana, PA. Chris enjoyed fishing with his dad and uncles...
GLENDA MILLER, 62
Glenda Lee Miller, 62, of Indiana, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at her home. Born January 26, 1960, in Ft. McClellan, AL to the late William Carter Fogg and Carole Howells (BaMa). Glenda attended Kiski High School in Leechburg, and went on to work as a self-employed business owner. A...
DEAN MILLER, 81
Dean Miller, 81, of Blairsville, PA (Derry Twp.) passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. The son of Walter C. and Sara E. (Baker) Miller, he was born October 10, 1941 in Aliquippa, PA. Dean graduated from Derry Township High School, Class of 1959...
INDIANA COUNTY ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION PLAN AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW, FEEDBACK
The Indiana County Office of Planning and Development has announced its Active Transportation Plan Update is now available for public review. Residents had the ability to plan and discuss the Active Transportation Plan through open house gatherings, online surveys, comment mapping, and open comment periods on posted drafts. This plan also aligns with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission’s Regional Active Transportation Plan, which aims at improving transportation safety and security, strengthening communities, and enhancing multimodal accessibility and connectivity.
DONNA DIXSON, 80
Donna G. Dixson, 80, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late William A. and Mildred (Mallin) Jones, she was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Butler. Donna was a homemaker and had worked at All That Jazz Dance Studio. She...
PAUL CAMPBELL, 84
Paul L. Campbell, 84 of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born on March 10, 1938 in Indiana to the late Glenn and Margaret Pauline (Cribbs) Campbell. Paul graduated from Indiana High School in 1956 and was the owner of Campbell Home Repair for many years....
VIRGINIA (MOLOGNE) MEIDINGER, 89
Virginia (Mologne) Meidinger, 89, of Indiana, PA passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at The Gardens at Indiana. The daughter of Ralph and Edith (Shannon) Mologne, she was born October 23, 1933 in Blairsville. Virginia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1951 and she attended the Connect Church.
POLICE IN INDIANA, KITTANNING RECEIVE STATE GRANTS
Police in Indiana and Kittanning Boroughs will receive local law enforcement grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. According to a news release from State Senator Joe Pittman and State Representatives Jim Struzzi and Donna Oberlander, the grants were awarded as part of the commission’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant program. The funding can be used for a variety of different projects or purchases to enhance public safety. Indiana Borough will use $581,566 to upgrade portable radios and purchase mobile radios for all municipal departments in Indiana County through a purchasing agreement. Kittanning borough will use $196,000 for records management system hardware and software, a data analyst and laptop and desktop computers.
OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY
Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY
A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
POLICE IN INDIANA INVESTIGATING A HIT-AND-RUN
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit and run that happened Wednesday afternoon. Police say that at 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of School Street. They found the driver side mirror of the victim’s car was hit by a vehicle as it was parked along the roadway. The suspect vehicle is described as a light blue Honda Odyssey minivan driven by a white male driver.
BOYS BASKETBALL, WRESTLING RESULTS
In a game heard on Cat Country, 106.3 FM last night, River Valley continued its early-season surge with a win over Purchase Line. Jake Slebodnick has the recap. River Valley head coach Don Stitt said his team started slow defensively but turned it around later in the game. Junior Luke...
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD HEARS FROM PUBLIC ABOUT ONGOING NEGOTIATIONS
The ongoing negotiations between the teachers union and the School board were a topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s Penns Manor School board meeting. Some members of the public spoke out in favor of the teachers and the students during public comment. Chad Kuzemchak said that the board had to find the solution that would be fair to them and fair to the teachers.
PUNXSUTAWNEY CO-PRINCIPAL ARRESTED FOR THIRD TIME
An official with the Punxsutawney Area School District is in legal trouble again after reports say he was arrested for the third time in the last four months. Reports say 45-year-old Paul Hetrick, the co-principal for the high school, was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order earlier this month, marking the second time he violated the order. The first was in October.
MORE HONORS FOR IUP’S BROWN, PITT’S KANCEY
IUP wide receiver Duane Brown continues to pick up honors. Yesterday he was named an Associated Press second-team All-American. The 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy nominee finished in the top five of active Division Two players in career receiving yards, with 2,884. He averaged 16.39 yards per reception and had an average of over 100 yards receiving per game.
SUSPECT IN WRIGHT SHOOTING DUE IN COURT FOR CONFERENCE TODAY
One of the four suspects in the shooting of Jaedyn Wright in October of 2020 is due in court today for a pre-trial conference. 23-year-old Delmar Chatman of Johnstown will be in court today for the conference in front of President Judge Thomas Bianco. He faces charges of criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy to homicide, robbery and theft in Wright’s death on October 17th of 2020. He allegedly went with Terrion Gates, Isabella Edmonds and Isaiah Moore to the Carriage House Apartments to acquire marijuana from Wright, which led to the shooting. The four suspects fled on foot afterwards.
PLUMVILLE MAN TO BE SENTENCED ON A DRUG-RELATED CHARGE TODAY
A Plumville man will be sentenced today for a guilty plea to a drug-related crime. 33-year-old Michaele Anthony Mignano we’ll go before judge Michael Clarke today for his sentencing hearing. He was charged in connection with an incident in August of last year in Washington Township. State troopers were dispatched to an area near bash Road after receiving a complaint of drug-related activity at a nearby home. Police saw a black car leaf the residence and tried to pull the driver over for expired registration, but the suspect fled. Mignano was one of the three people in the vehicle along with Travis Gibson of Indiana and the driver Kimberly Ann Caylor of Creekside. After reaching speeds of 75 miles an hour, Caylor pulled into a nearby parking lot and surrendered. Police say that Mignano tried to provide police with a false name, but his identity was later discovered.
