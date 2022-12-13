Read full article on original website
Fix Black Screen while playing a video on Windows 11/10
In this article, we will see what you can do if you see a Black Screen while playing a video on Windows 11/10. A black screen while playing a video means you cannot see anything on your screen but hear the audio and see captions (in some cases). If you notice such a thing on your computer, use the fixes explained here.
What is Silent Installation in Windows 11/10 OS?
Windows has a process called Silent Software installation, and many of you may know about it. However, if you have no clue what Silent installation is and how you can use it, then it’s okay. In this article, we are going to talk about Silent installation and how software is ‘silently’ installed on your computer.
Best free MP4 Player apps for Windows 11/10
If you have some .mp4 files and you want to play them on your computer, you can use these free MP4 player apps on Windows 11/10 PC. Whether you have a 720p or 4K video in MP4 format, you can play and watch it on your Windows PC without any problem. It is suggested to try all these media players before opting for one permanently.
How to create Pattern using Custom Shape Tool in Photoshop
Photoshop is great for photo retouches and photo manipulations. Patterns are great ways to create decorations for objects and backgrounds. Learning how to create a pattern from the Custom Shape Tool in Photoshop is great for making unique patterns for any project. How to create Pattern using Custom Shape Tool...
Skype has been redesigned with new themes and features
There is a new version of Skype that was released by Microsoft recently and brings a lot to the table. Not a lot in terms of features, but rather the design. What we have here is an almost complete redesign of the platform for it to look more modern. Skype...
How to remove Themes from Chrome, Edge or Firefox
Many users consider customization of their internet browsers to be crucial. Having options can improve a user’s experience by making it more personalized and distinctive, whether it is a particular wallpaper, screen saver, or background color. Most web browsers allow the use of themes to change how they look. Sometimes, themes can distract a user, and the user might want to remove the theme and set it back to its default state. So, given below are the steps on how to remove themes from Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.
How to change Group Chat Wallpaper in WhatsApp
WhatsApp allows you to customize in many ways, one of which is changing any WhatsApp group wallpaper or background. Earlier, any wallpaper change applied to all groups and personal chat, but with the option to customize each, you can have a unique background for every group and chat. So, in this article, we will discuss how to change the group chat wallpaper in Whatsapp to make your group look unique and different from other group chat wallpaper images.
How to create a hand-drawn Shape with Chalk effect in PowerPoint
Have you ever thought about doing a hand-drawn shape in PowerPoint plus adding a chalk effect to it so it will look like a person has drawn with their hands using some chalk? Well, in this tutorial, we will explain the steps on how to do this procedure. Microsoft PowerPoint is known to many for creating presentations for individuals across the globe, but it has features that can enhance your pictures or make cool images as well.
How to configure Exchange Server authentication in Outlook
If you want to switch or configure Exchange Server authentication in Outlook, this article will be handy for you. It is possible to switch between various Exchange Server authentication protocols using Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor. If you want to use the Local Group Policy Editor method, you...
How make a spinning 3D Globe animation with Illustrator and Photoshop
This tutorial will show you how to create or make a rotating, revolving, or spinning 3D Globe animation with Illustrator and Photoshop. Illustrator and Photoshop are two top graphics software from Adobe. Both have some similarities and differences. You may wonder what the differences are. As you use both you will realize that they are both good at different things.
Error code: PIN-INAPP-INVALIDPIN-8 when trying to activate Office
Error code: PIN-INAPP-INVALIDPIN-8 when trying to activate Office on your Windows 11/10 PC, then this post suggests some solutions to fix the issue. This error can occur if the user has entered an incorrect activation key. Usually, it’s an issue with Office subscription status. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix this error.
Connection to the session lost due to an unknown network error in GTA V
Grand Theft Auto V is an action-adventure game that can be played in either third-person or first-person mode. To continue through the plot, players must accomplish missions, which are linear situations with certain goals. However, users reported that they encountered a Connection to the session lost due to an unknown network error in GTA V when trying to connect to its server. In this post, we are going to talk about the same and see what you need to do in order to resolve the issue.
Internal error has occurred within Trusted Platform Module Outlook error
In this post, we will help you fix the Internal error has occurred within the Trusted Platform Module Outlook error on a Windows 11/10 computer. As it indicates, the problem is associated with the Outlook application which may arise when the TPM has malfunctioned. Users face this problem for the Outlook desktop client or Outlook with Office 365. After entering the login credentials for their Outlook user account, an error pops up which prevents Outlook from authentication and users are not able to access it. So, for those who face this problem, there are some helpful solutions covered below.
Fix Lag when Projecting to PC or Streaming to TV
It is possible to project another screen on an existing PC or project an existing PC to another wireless display. What you do on the screen doesn’t reflect instantly and lags? Sometimes when you try to project your screen to This PC, you might face an extreme lag between the PC and the laptop for about 60 seconds. This lag might interrupt your work. This post will suggest solutions to fix the lag when projecting to This PC or Streaming to TV.
Complete list of Command Prompt commands
Command Prompt on Windows is a powerful tool with nearly 300 commands to perform various functions. Some are now depreciated. You can perform various system tasks using the commands on Command Prompt. In this post, we have compiled the complete list of Command Prompt commands that are currently in use, from various documents on Microsoft.com and its subdomains. This list is long to follow but will certainly be a guide for you with all the working commands in a single location.
