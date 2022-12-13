In this post, we will help you fix the Internal error has occurred within the Trusted Platform Module Outlook error on a Windows 11/10 computer. As it indicates, the problem is associated with the Outlook application which may arise when the TPM has malfunctioned. Users face this problem for the Outlook desktop client or Outlook with Office 365. After entering the login credentials for their Outlook user account, an error pops up which prevents Outlook from authentication and users are not able to access it. So, for those who face this problem, there are some helpful solutions covered below.

