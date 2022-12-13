Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
MangaOwl down or not working; How to fix and access it?
Mangaowl is one of the most popular websites for reading Manga comics online. It has a huge collection of the same. However, recently a lot of users have been asking if the MangaOwl website is down or not working. If you have the same problem, then please read through this article for the answers.
The Windows Club
What is Silent Installation in Windows 11/10 OS?
Windows has a process called Silent Software installation, and many of you may know about it. However, if you have no clue what Silent installation is and how you can use it, then it’s okay. In this article, we are going to talk about Silent installation and how software is ‘silently’ installed on your computer.
The Windows Club
Error code: PIN-INAPP-INVALIDPIN-8 when trying to activate Office
Error code: PIN-INAPP-INVALIDPIN-8 when trying to activate Office on your Windows 11/10 PC, then this post suggests some solutions to fix the issue. This error can occur if the user has entered an incorrect activation key. Usually, it’s an issue with Office subscription status. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix this error.
The Windows Club
Outlook crashes when printing on Windows 11/10
Microsoft Outlook allows you to print email messages. Some Windows 11/10 users noticed when they give the print command to Outlook, it crashes. This article explains the possible solutions that you should use if Outlook crashes when printing on your Windows computer. Why does Outlook shut down when I try...
The Windows Club
How to remove Themes from Chrome, Edge or Firefox
Many users consider customization of their internet browsers to be crucial. Having options can improve a user’s experience by making it more personalized and distinctive, whether it is a particular wallpaper, screen saver, or background color. Most web browsers allow the use of themes to change how they look. Sometimes, themes can distract a user, and the user might want to remove the theme and set it back to its default state. So, given below are the steps on how to remove themes from Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
The Windows Club
How to enable Drag and Drop support in VirtualBox
Oracle VirtualBox is arguably one of the best VM platforms. It has got all the bells and whistles and allows users to not just run one OS but multiple operating systems on one machine. One of its best features is the ability to drag and drop, with this, you won’t have to copy files to a USB flash drive and then paste it to the VM. In this post, we are going to see how you can enable Drag and Drop support in VirtualBox.
The Windows Club
Best MP3 to MIDI converters for Windows PC
If you want to convert MP3 to MIDI on Windows 11 or Windows 10 computers, here is how you can do that. Here we have enlisted some of the best online MP3 to MIDI converters that you can use on Windows 11/10 PC without any problem. No matter whether you have one or multiple files to be converted, you can use these online apps for free.
The Windows Club
Best free MP4 Player apps for Windows 11/10
If you have some .mp4 files and you want to play them on your computer, you can use these free MP4 player apps on Windows 11/10 PC. Whether you have a 720p or 4K video in MP4 format, you can play and watch it on your Windows PC without any problem. It is suggested to try all these media players before opting for one permanently.
The Windows Club
How to create a Microsoft Partner Business Profile to Get Sales Leads
When running your own business, it’s no secret that there are multiple ways to market your products and services to increase reach and sales potential. Selecting the right tools can help to transform your efforts and have a significant impact on your success – and for many companies, this is where the Microsoft Partner Program can be an asset.
The Windows Club
How to configure Exchange Server authentication in Outlook
If you want to switch or configure Exchange Server authentication in Outlook, this article will be handy for you. It is possible to switch between various Exchange Server authentication protocols using Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor. If you want to use the Local Group Policy Editor method, you...
The Windows Club
Phasmophobia keeps crashing or freezing on PC
Does Phasmophobia keep on crashing or freezing on your Windows PC? Phasmophobia is an award-winning investigative horror game that is loved by many. However, some users have complained that the game doesn’t run smoothly on their PCs. Either the game keeps on crashing on startup or it crashes in the middle of the gameplay. A lot of users also reported that the game gets frozen in the middle and becomes unplayable.
The Windows Club
How to change Group Chat Wallpaper in WhatsApp
WhatsApp allows you to customize in many ways, one of which is changing any WhatsApp group wallpaper or background. Earlier, any wallpaper change applied to all groups and personal chat, but with the option to customize each, you can have a unique background for every group and chat. So, in this article, we will discuss how to change the group chat wallpaper in Whatsapp to make your group look unique and different from other group chat wallpaper images.
The Windows Club
What is SmartByteTelemetry.exe? Should I remove it?
Some users noticed a process named SmartByteTelemetry.exe running in the background on their systems. This process belongs to the SmartByte app or software which is bloatware and comes pre-installed on Dell computers. When you see a process with a strange name in the Task Manager, you may wonder whether it is a virus or a genuine file. In this article, we will see what SmartByteTelemetry.exe is and whether you should remove it.
The Windows Club
Connection to the session lost due to an unknown network error in GTA V
Grand Theft Auto V is an action-adventure game that can be played in either third-person or first-person mode. To continue through the plot, players must accomplish missions, which are linear situations with certain goals. However, users reported that they encountered a Connection to the session lost due to an unknown network error in GTA V when trying to connect to its server. In this post, we are going to talk about the same and see what you need to do in order to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
How make a spinning 3D Globe animation with Illustrator and Photoshop
This tutorial will show you how to create or make a rotating, revolving, or spinning 3D Globe animation with Illustrator and Photoshop. Illustrator and Photoshop are two top graphics software from Adobe. Both have some similarities and differences. You may wonder what the differences are. As you use both you will realize that they are both good at different things.
The Windows Club
Complete list of Command Prompt commands
Command Prompt on Windows is a powerful tool with nearly 300 commands to perform various functions. Some are now depreciated. You can perform various system tasks using the commands on Command Prompt. In this post, we have compiled the complete list of Command Prompt commands that are currently in use, from various documents on Microsoft.com and its subdomains. This list is long to follow but will certainly be a guide for you with all the working commands in a single location.
The Windows Club
How to sign out of Google account on all devices at once
If you want to sign out of Google account on all devices at once, here is how you can do that. Although Google doesn’t offer any direct option, you can still log out of your Gmail or Google account on devices at once using this simple trick. In simple terms, you need to change your password on one device, and it will force log out of your Google account on all the other devices.
