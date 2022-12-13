ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne says he "just can’t walk much now", unsure if 2023 tour will go ahead

By Merlin Alderslade
 4 days ago

Ozzy Osbourne has opened up on his ongoing health issues, admitting that he still has trouble walking after his recent back surgery.

Speaking to SiriusXM (as reported by Yahoo ), the Prince Of Darkness notes, "It is so fucking tough because, I mean, I want to be out there. I want to be doing it. This fucking surgery this guy did. Fucking hell, you have no idea." Yahoo also notes that Osbourne expresses uncertainty about his upcoming European tour.

"The thing is my head is all right, my creativity is OK, my singing OK but I just can’t fucking walk much now," the metal legend adds. He later discusses his surgery, explaining that while it was necessary to improve his longterm quality of life ("That surgeon told me if I didn’t have the surgery there would be a good chance I would be paralysed from the neck down"), it's provided some fresh challenges for him.

"I can’t begin to tell you how fucking frustrating life has become," Osbourne says. "It is amazing how you go along in life and one stupid thing can screw everything up for a long time. I have never been ill this long in my life."

Back in September, Osbourne's wife and longtime manager Sharon offered an update on the singer post-surgery, stating: “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery," reads a Twitter post from Sharon. "Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery. Your love means the world to him.” Sharon had prevously stated that the surgery was "going to determine the rest of his life."

Osbourne released his latest studio album, Patient Number 9 , earlier this year to critical acclaim. His 2023 European tour is scheduled to kick off on May 3 in Helsinki, Finland.

Comments / 24

Mark Ceniceros
3d ago

best wishes it sucks getting old but everyone does enjoy retirement you don't need to prove anything stay healthy and enjoy life👍

Reply
5
4 cruel reasons
4d ago

quit dying your hair and retire Ozzy just relax and enjoy what days you have left

Reply
12
hot musturd
3d ago

lol....bout time. music and stupid family show is lame anyway. hang it up and eat ur oatmeal

Reply(1)
6
