wemu.org
AG Nessel eyes guns in the Capitol after Wolverine Watchmen sentencing
Michigan’s attorney general is setting her sights forward following the sentencing of three men Thursday in a plot to kidnap the governor. Among those priorities is seeing through a trial of five remaining suspects being bound over in Antrim County. Attorney General Dana Nessel recommends they cooperate with authorities...
Redistricting commission sues legislature as “last resort”
Michigan’s redistricting commission is suing the state Legislature for a little over $3 million in funding. The state constitution requires lawmakers to provide “adequate funding” to defend Michigan’s legislative district maps against lawsuits. There are currently two. But the commission has been without a budget to pay its lawyers since October 1st.
Whitmer signs directive to get state ready to comply with abortion rights amendment
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday to prepare state government to comply with the new abortion-rights amendment to the Michigan Constitution. Whitmer, who supports the amendment, said the directive will ensure state rules and regulations align with the measure, which was approved by voters in November. “My executive...
Calif. commission to decide whether to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar
The commission that regulates California's utilities decides today whether to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar. California's considered the bellwether for the nation's energy policy, and some environmentalists worry that this decision could make it harder to transition away from fossil fuels. Here's NPR's Julia Simon. JULIA SIMON, BYLINE:...
