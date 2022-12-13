The Ann Arbor Municipal Airport wants to expand its runway to be in line with federal safety regulations. However, some nearby residents have voiced concerns. The airport, which is owned by the city, would like to expand the runway by 720 feet. The change would extend the runway to give planes more room to land. It would eliminate a blind spot by the control tower and move the runway further away from State Street.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO