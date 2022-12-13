Read full article on original website
AG Nessel eyes guns in the Capitol after Wolverine Watchmen sentencing
Michigan’s attorney general is setting her sights forward following the sentencing of three men Thursday in a plot to kidnap the governor. Among those priorities is seeing through a trial of five remaining suspects being bound over in Antrim County. Attorney General Dana Nessel recommends they cooperate with authorities...
Whitmer signs directive to get state ready to comply with abortion rights amendment
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday to prepare state government to comply with the new abortion-rights amendment to the Michigan Constitution. Whitmer, who supports the amendment, said the directive will ensure state rules and regulations align with the measure, which was approved by voters in November. “My executive...
Ann Arbor Starbucks employees joining nationwide walkout this weekend
Starbucks employees around the country are walking out over the next three days. The goal is to draw attention to their frustration with a lack of progress with union negotiations. Several employees from all four of the unionized Ann Arbor area stores joined the nationwide walkout today and plan to continue throughout the weekend.
Ann Arbor Airport wants to extend runway, but nearby residents oppose it
The Ann Arbor Municipal Airport wants to expand its runway to be in line with federal safety regulations. However, some nearby residents have voiced concerns. The airport, which is owned by the city, would like to expand the runway by 720 feet. The change would extend the runway to give planes more room to land. It would eliminate a blind spot by the control tower and move the runway further away from State Street.
Ann Arbor seeking grant funding for Buhr Park upgrades
The Buhr Park Ice Arena in Ann Arbor could soon see some major renovations, if the city can get additional state funding. City officials are asking the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for a grant to help pay for replacing the arena’s old and inefficient refrigeration system, as well as other upgrades. Work on the project could cost up to 2.4-million dollars.
Flu and other respiratory illnesses on the rise in Washtenaw County
Washtenaw County Health Department officials say they cannot identify which respiratory illness is impacting Ann Arbor Public Schools, but they can say which one is currently the most prevalent in the community. The health department is reporting the number of hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 and RSV are down slightly, but...
Foolishness on hold: Festifools going on hiatus to "regroup"
After returning last spring following a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, Ann Arbor’s Festifools event is back on hold. Assembli, formerly known as Wonder-fool Productions, is the group that has put on the event since 2007. Every April 1st, an army of puppets of all shapes and sizes takes over Main Street accompanied by live music. Now they want to go on a one-year hiatus to re-examine how the event is produced and organized.
