Washtenaw County, MI

theevreport.com

Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semi trucks and is the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semi trucks outside of California.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s flu surge is early and could already be outpacing pre-COVID seasons

Michigan is seeing an above-average spike in influenza hospitalizations despite lagging national data indicating the state was among the five lowest states just last week. During the second week of December, Corewell Health East identified 760 flu patients, up from 344 such cases during the final week of November. During that time, the inpatient census for flu jumped from 43 patients to 79, according to Dr. Matthew Sims, the hospital’s director of infectious disease.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan marijuana prices at all-time low

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency the state’s average price of recreational marijuana dropped to $95.12 per oz. in November. It is a 50% decrease from last year’s price of $191 per ounce. The Fire Station Cannabis Co. Co-owner Logan Stauber said...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe brownfield site redevelopment, $6.9 million for an electric vehicle supplier, $1.5 million for an Underwriter's Laboratory, $3 million for Hoponassu OZ LLC, and $1.5 million to redevelop a property in Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing

Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Consumers Energy looking to buy land for solar energy plants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- “This year, Consumers Energy made a major commitment to clean energy,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said. Wheeler said the goal of the company’s new clean energy plan is to expand solar energy across the state. This 20-year blueprint was put together to help meet Michigan’s changing energy needs. “By 2040 within […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Craziest Laws

Sometimes being a law-abiding citizen can be hard if you're not aware of all the laws that apply in your area. Something that may seem within reason to do could cost you a hefty fine or jail time depending on where in Michigan you are. We're not talking about the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade

A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

Michigan Democrats are making history

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez, Lara Priluck, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! The Fed raises interest rates again, Brittney Griner pledges to play in the WNBA again in her first statement since being released, Congress passes a one-week stopgap funding measure to avoid a government shutdown and President Joe Biden says the country is “all in” on Africa’s future during the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. First, we focus on the turning political tides in the Great Lake State.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Flu cases rising in Southeast Michigan, nationwide

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The fall and winter has always been a concern for health officials who feared a tripledemic. Now it's coming true as flu cases are spiking. Influenza cases are on the rise across the country and Southeast Michigan. "This idea of a tripledemic - so the...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Calif. commission to decide whether to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar

The commission that regulates California's utilities decides today whether to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar. California's considered the bellwether for the nation's energy policy, and some environmentalists worry that this decision could make it harder to transition away from fossil fuels. Here's NPR's Julia Simon. JULIA SIMON, BYLINE:...
CALIFORNIA STATE

