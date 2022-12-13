Michigan is seeing an above-average spike in influenza hospitalizations despite lagging national data indicating the state was among the five lowest states just last week. During the second week of December, Corewell Health East identified 760 flu patients, up from 344 such cases during the final week of November. During that time, the inpatient census for flu jumped from 43 patients to 79, according to Dr. Matthew Sims, the hospital’s director of infectious disease.

