NFL Nation Fantasy Fallout: Will DeVonta Smith, Brock Purdy stay hot?

Our NFL Nation reporters answer fantasy football questions every Tuesday during the NFL season. Here's what they had to say following Week 14.

Should fantasy managers stop chasing the big Gabe Davis week?

Perhaps. It's clear that he hasn't performed at the level that was hoped for. Overall, outside of Stefon Diggs , the Bills' wide receivers have underperformed this year, leading the league with a drop percentage of 6.3%. Davis leads the Bills with seven drops. Despite that, he is the clear second in terms of targets (71) and quarterback Josh Allen continues to look for him. This offense has the potential to play at a high level but has underperformed. Davis still has the potential for a breakout game, but more consistent fantasy options should come first. As fantasy managers have learned, the big games have been infrequent. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Do you think Carolina wants to be run-heavy like it was on Sunday at Seattle, thus compromising DJ Moore 's fantasy potential? Or was this past week more the result of game flow than desired game plan?

Yes, the Panthers want to be run-heavy no matter the opponent, which makes Moore somewhat less impactful. But his no-catch performance on Sunday had more to do with being hurt than it did not being a part of the game plan. He has good chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold and that will continue to be utilized. -- David Newton

Should we read into Donovan Peoples-Jones catching 8 of 12 targets while a less-than-fully healthy Amari Cooper struggled with just two grabs on seven targets?

Deshaun Watson has had a better rapport with DPJ than Cooper so far. But Cooper was battling a hip injury he suffered last week in practice, and that played into his limited production Sunday. At this point, either WR is capable of leading the Browns in receiving game to game. And with the running game struggling, the Browns will likely be throwing the ball down the stretch. That should bolster the production of all of Cleveland's WRs during the fantasy playoffs. -- Jake Trotter

Consecutive productive weeks from DJ Chark : is he a viable option the rest of the way?

Yes and no. Yes, Chark has been productive and could make an explosive play at any moment, but outside of Amon-Ra St. Brown the Lions are spreading the wealth offensively, using all their weapons. What that means is that D'Andre Swift could be targeted, or receivers Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds , and then when you add rookie Jameson Williams in the mix, it makes the offense scary. So, I wouldn't necessarily rely on Chark to put up big numbers individually with so many options for Jared Goff , in terms of fantasy football. -- Eric Woodyard

Three different Rams receivers scored at least 9.5 fantasy points on Thursday night. All are risky, but if you're rostering one of them, who is it?

Van Jefferson . Jefferson is coming off a successful 2021 season -- with 50 catches for 802 yards and 6 touchdowns -- and has rebounded from his knee injury well. He is also the most likely of the current receiving corps to be a threat in the red zone. Sean McVay has said he's impressed by what Tutu Atwell has done in recent weeks, but I'd still pick the more established receiver in this case. -- Sarah Barshop

Dalvin Cook carried 15 times for 23 yards and has been held under 10 fantasy points in three of his past four games. Should we be concerned as we approach the fantasy playoffs?

There is definitely some room for concern. Sunday's 23-yard output was exacerbated by having 40% of the starting offensive line injured. But Cook is showing some signs of long-term wear and tear. He has played more snaps through 14 weeks (626) than he has in any other NFL season, by a long shot, and only 33.7% of his rushes have gone for more yards than expectation, per NFL Next Gen Stats. The most optimistic outlook would note that coach Kevin O'Connell is highly unlikely to move away from the run game from a volume perspective. -- Kevin Seifert

Consecutive big games from DeVonta Smith : Do you think we can count on him for consistency the rest of the way?

Smith's targets have fluctuated for the better part of the season but have been more steady of late, as he received either eight or nine targets in each of the past five games. Jalen Hurts continues to grow as a passer (he's tops in quarterback rating at 108.4) and has gotten into a nice groove with Smith. I think Smith continues to produce. -- Tim McManus

What should fantasy managers take away from the impressive Brock Purdy game against Tampa Bay?

Two things stood out the most: First, how well Purdy handled pressure. And second, that Purdy didn't just manage the game but made multiple big plays. Purdy was 6-of-7 for 108 yards and two touchdowns when under pressure in the first half Sunday and showed the ability to make defenders miss then get the ball down the field. That bodes well for the bevy of playmakers relying on Purdy to get them the ball. -- Nick Wagoner