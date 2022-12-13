Read full article on original website
Related
This Adorable Town Has Been Named NJ’s Destination of the Year for 2023
An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. It's Lambertville, New Jersey. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville, over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pa, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve aboard NJ’s famous battleship
CAMDEN — Celebrate New Year’s Eve aboard the Battleship New Jersey on Clinton Street. There are two fireworks shows on Dec. 31 sponsored by the Comcast Military, aboard the most decorated battleship in naval history, one from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the second from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
LOL! Funny Video Nails All Nutty New Jersey Moms During The Holidays
Everybody loves the holiday season here in the Garden State, but sometimes things can get a bit scary around the house. You remember what your mom was like when preparing for guests around Christmastime, right? After you watch this video, just don't blame us for the flashbacks. You can't tell me this wasn't your mom all holiday season long, especially if you're house is the one hosting Christmas dinner.
Check Out the Amazing Winter Wonderland Light Show in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Let me first say that it is very hard to photograph outdoor Christmas lights. Pictures of Christmas light displays do not do justice to the look of holiday light displays. So although I am sharing a few, you need to see them in person to enjoy them. Something you want...
Popular New Jersey Amusement Park Ranked One Of The Best To Visit In The Winter
Would you ever go to an amusement park in the winter? What if I told you it's supposedly one of the best in the country to visit that time of year?. When I think of amusement parks, I think back to long hot summer days waiting in long queues to hop on my favorite coaster.
You Can Actually Visit this Abandoned 19th Century New Jersey Ghost Town
It's illegal to visit most abandoned towns, but you're allowed to explore one in New Jersey. There's always a fascination when it comes to abandoned places. It's intriguing to see how sites have remained untouched over the years, to learn the history of why people left, and to imagine what life was once like there.
The Most Massive And Delicious Cinnamon Rolls In New Jersey
Who doesn't love cinnamon rolls? Fortunately for us, New Jersey is home to some pretty awesome bakeries that serve up this amazing treat, but one has to be best right?. When you think of cinnamon rolls, what do you look for?. I think good cinnamon rolls should of course be...
Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here
Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
Slow weather improvements Friday, as nor’easter exits NJ
As promised, Thursday was a downright disgusting day. Over 2 inches of rain in South Jersey. About 3 inches of snow in North Jersey. Wind gusts to 50 mph along the Jersey Shore. Friday will be better. But still inclement, as our nor'easter slowly departs to the northeast. Raindrops will...
Beloved Ocean Front Restaurant In Avon By The Sea, NJ Will Remain Open
When one door closes, another door opens and that's exactly what happened with a hugely popular summertime restaurant in Avon-By-The-Sea New Jersey. I always hate seeing a business have to close its doors, whether it's a chain like Red Lobster or Friendlies or a local mom-and-pop like the Tuzzio's in Long Branch.
The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore
Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
Wow! Are You Dreaming of a White Christmas in Ocean County Could it Happen?
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know. Where the treetops glisten and children listen, to hear sleigh bells in the snow, oh, the snow ~ Irving Berlin. Yes, the idea of a snowy Christmas is always a holiday treat. Most holiday specials involve...
Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas
All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Winter Getaway
Pretty much everyone on the planet knows the Jersey Shore. If you're looking for a great summer destination, there is literally no better place to go. But what about the winter?. Is there a great place in the Garden State you can go to enjoy a great winter getaway? We...
Nasty nor’easter impacts NJ Thursday and Friday: Timeline and totals
Rain, wind, snow, ice, and coastal flooding are all in the forecast for New Jersey over the next 36 to 48 hours. Not everyone will see wintry weather from this powerful coastal storm. There are only two concerns for treacherous travel from this storm:. 1.) Away from the coast, watch...
New Jerseys Top Restaurant In 2022 Isn’t What You’d Expect
So this was voted New Jersey's number one best place to eat according to Yelp, and frankly, I'm not totally sure how to feel about it!. New Jersey is home to some pretty amazing food, seriously if it weren't for the slightest bit of self-control I'd easily pack on the pounds with all the options!
Early morning Neptune City, NJ apartment fire displaces 16 people
NEPTUNE CITY — More than a dozen people have been displaced by an early morning fire at a Monmouth County apartment building. The fire was first reported around 2:20 a.m. at the Brighton Arms Apartments on West Sylvania Avenue in Neptune City. Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of the two-story brick building.
New Jersey Sandwich Chain Voted Most Superior In The Country
This was voted as the most superior sandwich chain on the market right now, and I don't think we're too surprised that it's a Jersey original. When it comes to deciding where to eat, the options seem limitless, especially in New Jersey. Every time I forget to pack my lunch,...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0