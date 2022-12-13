ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

This Adorable Town Has Been Named NJ’s Destination of the Year for 2023

An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. It's Lambertville, New Jersey. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville, over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pa, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore

Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List

We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
LOL! Funny Video Nails All Nutty New Jersey Moms During The Holidays

Everybody loves the holiday season here in the Garden State, but sometimes things can get a bit scary around the house. You remember what your mom was like when preparing for guests around Christmastime, right? After you watch this video, just don't blame us for the flashbacks. You can't tell me this wasn't your mom all holiday season long, especially if you're house is the one hosting Christmas dinner.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here

Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore

Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
Toms River, NJ
