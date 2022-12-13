Read full article on original website
Celebrate New Year’s Eve aboard NJ’s famous battleship
CAMDEN — Celebrate New Year’s Eve aboard the Battleship New Jersey on Clinton Street. There are two fireworks shows on Dec. 31 sponsored by the Comcast Military, aboard the most decorated battleship in naval history, one from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the second from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
6 ideas for a romantic, low-key NJ New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a special time of year, and what better way to celebrate than with a romantic outing in New Jersey?. I’m sure you’ve had enough of the loud music, the drunk people, and the noise. Here are a few ideas to help you plan the...
LOL! Funny Video Nails All Nutty New Jersey Moms During The Holidays
Everybody loves the holiday season here in the Garden State, but sometimes things can get a bit scary around the house. You remember what your mom was like when preparing for guests around Christmastime, right? After you watch this video, just don't blame us for the flashbacks. You can't tell me this wasn't your mom all holiday season long, especially if you're house is the one hosting Christmas dinner.
Popular New Jersey Amusement Park Ranked One Of The Best To Visit In The Winter
Would you ever go to an amusement park in the winter? What if I told you it's supposedly one of the best in the country to visit that time of year?. When I think of amusement parks, I think back to long hot summer days waiting in long queues to hop on my favorite coaster.
Check Out the Amazing Winter Wonderland Light Show in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Let me first say that it is very hard to photograph outdoor Christmas lights. Pictures of Christmas light displays do not do justice to the look of holiday light displays. So although I am sharing a few, you need to see them in person to enjoy them. Something you want...
Major Website Celebrates This Underrated New Jersey Town
One of the many things we love about New Jersey is the sheer number of fantastic small towns we have in our state. Apparently, we have so many, it's hard to celebrate them all sufficiently. When a major website decided to celebrate great underrated towns in each state, it must...
You Can Actually Visit this Abandoned 19th Century New Jersey Ghost Town
It's illegal to visit most abandoned towns, but you're allowed to explore one in New Jersey. There's always a fascination when it comes to abandoned places. It's intriguing to see how sites have remained untouched over the years, to learn the history of why people left, and to imagine what life was once like there.
The Most Massive And Delicious Cinnamon Rolls In New Jersey
Who doesn't love cinnamon rolls? Fortunately for us, New Jersey is home to some pretty awesome bakeries that serve up this amazing treat, but one has to be best right?. When you think of cinnamon rolls, what do you look for?. I think good cinnamon rolls should of course be...
These 15 meals at NJ restaurants need to be on your bucket list
Everybody in New Jersey has that one "go to" meal that they only treat themselves to once in a while, and would recommend to anyone. We asked our listeners what "bucket list" meals people should check out before they check out of the Garden State or this world. There was...
Slow weather improvements Friday, as nor’easter exits NJ
As promised, Thursday was a downright disgusting day. Over 2 inches of rain in South Jersey. About 3 inches of snow in North Jersey. Wind gusts to 50 mph along the Jersey Shore. Friday will be better. But still inclement, as our nor'easter slowly departs to the northeast. Raindrops will...
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore
Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
Red Lobster Shutters After 45 Years On Jersey Shore
Red Lobster closed its last Monmouth County restaurant after more than 45 years of business. The eatery was located at 2200 Route 35 in Oakhurst. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the years and look forward to serving you at a different location,” the restaurant’s voicemail says.
Wow! Are You Dreaming of a White Christmas in Ocean County Could it Happen?
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know. Where the treetops glisten and children listen, to hear sleigh bells in the snow, oh, the snow ~ Irving Berlin. Yes, the idea of a snowy Christmas is always a holiday treat. Most holiday specials involve...
Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas
All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
Coastal storm raises concern about beach erosion along the Jersey Shore
Ortley Beach is one area that officials are planning to survey for any damage once the storm winds down.
