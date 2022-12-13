ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center earns national accreditation from Commission on Cancer

The cancer program at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston was again granted a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, it was announced this week. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Seton Hall University Alum gifts $1.25M toward international programs and new practice facility

With a $1 million gift to Seton Hall University’s Office of International Programs and an additional $250,000 to help fund the upcoming construction of a student recreation center and athletics practice facility, Bruce Tomason will help the University realize its goals of increasing access for students to study abroad and will help the University complete the next step in its 10-year master plan to enhance facilities for all students and athletics programs.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3.15M

Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. said it recently sold a three-building, 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3,150,000. Kislak marketed the portfolio on an exclusive basis with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the sellers, Jackson Street LLC, FKJ Realty Holdings LLC and 442 John Street LLC. She also procured the purchaser, MFP Realty.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

The Nell grand opening brings new luxury rentals to Dunellen

Residential leasing launched this month at the Nell, marking a major milestone for Nutley-based Prism Capital Partners’ new luxury apartment and retail community in Dunellen, according to a Thursday announcement. The redevelopment of the former Art Color industrial facility sits adjacent to Dunellen’s downtown, directly across from the Dunellen...
DUNELLEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Solar Landscape gets capital investment from impact investor Enhanced Capital

Asbury Park-based Solar Landscape, which has completed over 100 solar projects in New Jersey totaling over 115 megawatts, announced Wednesday that it has received a development capital investment from impact investors Enhanced Capital and Crossroads Impact Corp. The investment will help Solar Landscape further expand its portfolio of roof-mounted systems...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Diversified Properties acquires 9,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Montville that will soon be available

Diversified Properties has acquired a 9,000-square-foot industrial building in the Towaco section of Montville, the company announced Wednesday. The building is fully occupied now, but the existing tenant is scheduled to vacate its space upon the conclusion of its lease at the end of the year and its former space will be available to a single user.
MONTVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy