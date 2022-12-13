Read full article on original website
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center earns national accreditation from Commission on Cancer
The cancer program at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston was again granted a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, it was announced this week. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
NJCU continues rightsizing efforts with faculty layoffs and reduction in academic portfolio
New Jersey City University said in an effort to combat the financial crisis declared by the university’s Board of Trustees in June it is significantly overhauling its academic portfolio and will layoff and not reappoint some of its faculty and professional staff. The Division of Academic Affairs on Thursday...
Seton Hall University Alum gifts $1.25M toward international programs and new practice facility
With a $1 million gift to Seton Hall University’s Office of International Programs and an additional $250,000 to help fund the upcoming construction of a student recreation center and athletics practice facility, Bruce Tomason will help the University realize its goals of increasing access for students to study abroad and will help the University complete the next step in its 10-year master plan to enhance facilities for all students and athletics programs.
PNC Bank relocates corporate office to amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center
Theta Holding Co. and JLL on Thursday said they closed two office leasing transactions totaling 32,015 square feet at the amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls. PNC Bank signed an 11-year lease for 26,117 square feet of office space across the entire 10th floor of the property, in a...
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
Kislak sells 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3.15M
Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. said it recently sold a three-building, 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3,150,000. Kislak marketed the portfolio on an exclusive basis with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the sellers, Jackson Street LLC, FKJ Realty Holdings LLC and 442 John Street LLC. She also procured the purchaser, MFP Realty.
The Nell grand opening brings new luxury rentals to Dunellen
Residential leasing launched this month at the Nell, marking a major milestone for Nutley-based Prism Capital Partners’ new luxury apartment and retail community in Dunellen, according to a Thursday announcement. The redevelopment of the former Art Color industrial facility sits adjacent to Dunellen’s downtown, directly across from the Dunellen...
Wells Fargo launches emerging middle market division in Metro NY/NJ market
Wells Fargo on Thursday said it launched its emerging middle market (EMM) segment within the company’s Metro NY/NJ commercial banking team. The segment, which focuses on serving businesses in the $10 million to $75 million range, will be led by John DeSclafani in New Jersey and Alicia Iskhakova in New York City.
Solar Landscape gets capital investment from impact investor Enhanced Capital
Asbury Park-based Solar Landscape, which has completed over 100 solar projects in New Jersey totaling over 115 megawatts, announced Wednesday that it has received a development capital investment from impact investors Enhanced Capital and Crossroads Impact Corp. The investment will help Solar Landscape further expand its portfolio of roof-mounted systems...
Diversified Properties acquires 9,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Montville that will soon be available
Diversified Properties has acquired a 9,000-square-foot industrial building in the Towaco section of Montville, the company announced Wednesday. The building is fully occupied now, but the existing tenant is scheduled to vacate its space upon the conclusion of its lease at the end of the year and its former space will be available to a single user.
