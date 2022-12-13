ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Rose Rips Skip Bayless For Shannon Sharpe Diss

Jalen Rose has history with Skip Bayless. Jalen Rose has never been a big fan of Skip Bayless. Of course, the two got into a very infamous exchange on ESPN back in the day. Rose brought up the fact that Skip only averaged 1.4 points per game in high school. Additionally, Rose referred to Bayless as ‘Water Pistol Pete.”
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
Steve Kerr shares update on Stephen Curry's shoulder injury

Kerr was asked after the game about the status of Curry. “He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,” Kerry said. “He was ruled out midway through the fourth (quarter). The training staff told me he wasn’t going to play the rest of the night. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
Adams dunks on Knicks legend John Starks with cell tower in front of his car dealership

Knicks legend John Starks has gone from “posterizing” all-time NBA great Michael Jordan to being tower-ized by Mayor Eric Adams. The Adams administration has OK’d the installation of a white, 32-foot, 5G cell phone tower in front of Starks’ Kia dealership in Queens — a structure that dwarfs the tallest 7 footers the Knicks star played with and competed against in the 1990s — including Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon. The tower at the corner of 87th Avenue and Queens Boulevard actually blocks the view of Starks’ name on the dealership from across the street. Starks — whose legendary May 25, 1993...
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are two of the most notable TV personalities in sports. Their show "Undisputed" is one of the most successful sports talk shows around, as their opposite opinions and willingness to debate them has many viewers hooked. It is not uncommon for the two analysts to...
New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Bold Potential Trade

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made a bold move a little over a week ago, shrinking the team’s rotation to only nine players. While there was a lot of talk about if that was the route to take, it is something that has paid immediate dividends, as the Knicks are 4-0 since the change was made, making them one of the NBA’s hottest teams.
Fascinating Details Emerge About Jakob Poeltl’s Spurs Future

As fast as the San Antonio Spurs started the NBA season, as they won five out of their first seven games, they have fallen back down to Earth. San Antonio lost 16 out of their next 17 games, plummeting in the standings, which seemed to be their goal entering the season anyway.
Eagles OL has strong response to comments about Jalen Hurts

Comments made by Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons have once again inflamed the rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles. In a recent appearance on Von Miller’s “The Voncast,” Parsons offered a response to a question about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that some saw as disrespectful. When asked if...
