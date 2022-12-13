Read full article on original website
News On 6
Bixby Bank Robbery Suspect In Custody
A person is in custody after robbing a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, according to Bixby Police. Police say officers were called to an armed robbery in progress at the TTCU near 131st and Memorial in Bixby. According to police, an eyewitness inside the bank at the time of the robbery called Bixby Police and gave them a description fo the suspect and where they ran to after the robbery. Officers set up a perimeter in a nearby neighborhood where the suspect was arrested while attempting to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Arrest Accused Serial Car Burglar
Tulsa Police arrested a man who officers say is allegedly connected to nearly 90 car break-ins in Green Country since August. According to police, the suspect, Brent Chamberlain, is also accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Tulsa Police say when they arrested Chamberlin they found a car full of stolen...
News On 6
Tulsa Man Relieved After Police Recover Stolen Truck
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa man is relieved that police recovered his stolen truck. TPD said the Flock camera system alerted them about the stolen truck and when officers tried to stop the driver, he ran from them. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us on the pursuit.
News On 6
Stillwater Police Asking For Help In Investigation After Man Found Stabbed To Death Under Bridge
Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, a gruesome discovery was made less than a mile from the Oklahoma State University campus by somebody who walked by. A man, police identified as 32-year-old Travis Chapman, was found stabbed to death under a bridge in Stillwater. Stillwater Police said the call started as...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Shares Tips To Protect Your Home During The Holidays
It’s the season of joy, hope, and giving to others. However, the Tulsa Police Department said it’s also the time of year criminals like to take advantage of people. Officers said in December they see an uptick in crimes like home burglaries. But they’ve come up with a few tips to give you peace of mind when you’re away from your home during the holidays.
News On 6
TPD Looking For Suspect In Multiple Business Break-Ins
Tulsa Police are investigating after they say someone burglarized businesses near East 31st Street and South Harvard Avenue on Wednesday morning. According to police, someone smashed the windows and stole money from OK Cookie Momster and Bird & Bottle, two businesses in the area. Police are now investigating. This is...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Department Prepares For 'Random Acts Of Kindness Week'
The Tulsa Police Department is gearing up to spread Christmas cheer during the annual random acts of kindness week. News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter was live on Friday after speaking with the chief of police about the importance of the campaign.
News On 6
106.9 K-HITS Collecting Diapers, Baby Items For Families In Need
Our radio partners 106.9 K-HITS are collecting diapers and baby items on Thursday for families in need. Donations will go to Emergency Infant Services in Tulsa. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live with details on the drive. Thursday's event runs until 6 p.m. in the front parking lot of...
News On 6
Tulsa Business Suffers 2 Break-Ins In 2 Days
A Tulsa business is in shock after being broken into two nights in a row. Big Baby Rolls, a donut shop near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue, says they suffered two break-ins within two days. According to a Facebook post shared by the shop, the shop's front glass...
News On 6
OHP: Woman Dies After Car Crash In Osage County
One woman died after a car crash in Osage County on Wednesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. OHP said 61-year-old Terri L. Covington from Hominy died at the scene of the collision. A portion of Highway 99 in Osage County was closed after Covington's car collided with 20-year-old Chloe Shadlow's,...
News On 6
Tulsa Animal Welfare Closing Due To Positive Canine Influenza Cases
The Tulsa Animal Welfare has announced they will close their doors for a minimum of 21 days due to positive canine influenza cases. The organization will close its doors Saturday, and a reopening date will be determined when they see which animals have symptoms. All intakes and adoptions will be...
News On 6
Cushing Fire Department Adds New Live Fire Training Tower
The Cushing Fire Department says its new training tower will help it better prepare to fight fires. The department shared photos of the new live fire building after conducting some training. According to the department the new training tower will help their firefighters train on high angle rescues, search and...
News On 6
Work Almost Complete On McCollough Park Renovations In Tulsa
The finishing touches are underway now at McCullough Park after more than a year of work. The park was rebuilt with Vision dollars and it's going to have some new features that you won't find in any other Tulsa parks. News On 6's Emory Bryan has more on the story.
News On 6
Marine From Oklahoma Returns Home For The First Time In 3 Years
A Tulsa Marine is home just in time for Christmas. He has been stationed in Japan and has not been able to come home for the last three years. Waiting at the Tulsa International Airport, a family friend's sign showed it all: Corporal Riley Ingram has changed a lot in the three years he's been away.
News On 6
Sapulpa City Leaders To Redevelop Town West District
The City of Sapulpa is working to redevelop its Town West District creating a master plan that will help drive growth for the next 15 to 20 years. Economic Development Director Mark Lawson says Sapulpa is not maximizing the area's fullest potential, so they plan to redevelop about 450 acres around Interstate 44 in the Town West area. A major goal is to increase sales tax revenue in the district. City leaders have accepted proposals from firms to create the "Town West Sapulpa Master Plan" to help bring the area back to life.
News On 6
Water Line Break Forces 2 Broken Arrow Schools Into Distance Learning
Broken Arrow Public Schools announced that Oliver Middle School and Wolf Creek Elementary students will move to distance learning on Wednesday after a main water line break. BAPS said the city notified them of the break around 7:10 a.m. and shared the news on social media. BAPS said that without...
News On 6
Gingerbread House
Welcome to the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Doctor Meagan Moreland from NSU showing us how to make gingerbread houses.
News On 6
Dozens Of Broken Arrow Teachers Awarded Classroom Grants
More than 40 teachers in Broken Arrow are getting hundreds of dollars for their classrooms next year. This is all thanks to grants from the Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation. Cayley Purcell, the Speech Pathologist and Teacher of the Year at Highland Park Elementary School in Broken Arrow, was excited...
