Clayton News Daily
Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh facing new tax evasion charges
Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who has been accused of killing his wife and son and being involved in financial crimes and fraud schemes, is now facing a new set of tax evasion charges. Murdaugh was indicted by the South Carolina State Grand Jury on nine counts of...
Delisting risks for China tech stocks averted as US gets 'historic' access to audit data
US regulators have gained full access to the audits of Chinese companies for the first time, reducing the threat that tech giants such as Alibaba and JD.com could be kicked off US stock exchanges. The announcement marks a major breakthrough in a yearslong standoff over how Chinese companies listed on...
