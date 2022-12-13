Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Central Texas man testifies in Jan. 6th case
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Christopher Grider took the stand in his own defense Wednesday. The Texan is facing a series of federal charges related to violence and disorderly conduct in the Capitol on January 6, 2021, along with obstructing an official proceeding for disrupting the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
