ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Below Deck Med’s Hannah Ferrier Warned Below Deck Adventure’s Faye Clarke Against Joining the Franchise: ‘It’s Worse Than You’ll Ever Imagine’

From one chief stew to another. Below Deck Adventure's Faye Clarke detailed her conversation with Hannah Ferrier about joining the franchise — which resulted in some unexpected advice. "I reached out to Hannah on Instagram and I was quite shocked that she replied. She told me not to do it," Faye, 37, who appears in […]
FLORIDA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Still Solo? See Which ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together

Another shot at love! After being unlucky in romance, 90 Day Fiancé stars were given a chance to reignite their dating lives on season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Fans watched as Debbie Johnson, Tiffany Franco, Caesar Mack, Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez got back on the dating scene — but are any of the couples from 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 still together?
The Hollywood Gossip

Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies Are Either Dating or Trolling Us

Just last week, fan theories that Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez are dating seemed like the stuff of tinfoil hats. Reliable bloggers cast doubts upon the rumored pairing. It sounded like wild speculation — or even wishful thinking. But we know that Veronica has a new man. And she...
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live

If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

To say Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently a dumpster fire is both fair and accurate. Season 12 was so bad, many viewers have vowed never to watch again if certain people return to the main cast. Along with Erika Jayne, longtime shit-stirrer Lisa Rinna has been placed on the chopping block by fans, […] The post Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kimberly Menzies Returns Her Engagement Ring to Usman: I'm Done Here!

Perhaps the most shocking part of Usman’s adoption plans is that he didn’t receive a firm “no.”. Not from Kimberly. And not even from Mahadi’s parents, Mohammed and Zainab. But the promo for the next episode shows that Kimberly and Usman are not through with bitterness...
OK! Magazine

Feeling Herself! Janelle Brown Gushes Over Weight Loss Journey After Leaving Kody: '2023 Is My Year'

The future is looking bright for Janelle Brown. After ridding herself of the baggage that came with her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown, the newly single reality star is working on shedding some extra pounds. On Monday, December 12 — one day after it was confirmed that she and Kody were officially over — Janelle showed off the progress she's made in her weight loss journey via Instagram. As the Jonas Blue Remix of Birdy's "Keeping Your Head Up" played, a collage of photos and videos of the Sister Wives star flashed along with the words, "At what point… do...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1066M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy