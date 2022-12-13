Read full article on original website
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible Bankruptcy
A Chicago family who owns an apartment building has found themselves facing a shocking 440% property tax increase. Michael Markellos, who owns a 10-unit complex with his mother, will now owe $17,494 in property taxes for a one-bedroom apartment for one year.
Family's Chicago property taxes increase 440 percent; small apartment complex in bankruptcy danger
A Chicago family said their latest property tax bill increased 440% and now their modest apartment complex could go bankrupt.
Low-income homeowners suing Cook County over property tax sales system
COOK COUNTY - Cook County is being sued over its property tax sales system. A federal lawsuit has been filed by two low-income homeowners and community groups that represent Black and Latino Chicagoans. Court documents obtained by the Tribune allege that the county treasurer’s practice of turning over properties with...
Lawsuit targets Cook County's Delinquent Property Tax Sales
An Equal Justice group is suing Cook County Government and the Treasurer over the practice of allowing homes with unpaid tax bills to essentially be seized by others.
New state law, reassessments and controversial TIF funds result in higher taxes for most property owners
As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing eye-popping increases of nearly 46%, according to a Treasurer’s Office analysis of 1.8 million tax bills. The analysis, which examined...
Phone bank helps connect Cook County homeowners with $2.5M in property tax refunds, exemptions
Today's phone bank received over 128,000 calls and connected homeowners with $2.5 million in property tax refunds and exemptions.
Neighborhoods Gentrifying Fastest See Property Tax Skyrocket
CHICAGO | Property taxes are up in Cook County; on average, homeowners saw an increase of 8 percent this year. According to an analysis from Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office, taxes levied on real estate rose by 3.8 percent, to $16.7 billion, in 2021. The total amount billed countywide increased by $614 million over the previous tax year. As a result, homeowners are picking up $330 million.
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
State of Illinois gets $350 million in federal funding to support small businesses
CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The expanded program will enable Illinois to support small businesses across the state – helping them expand or launch business operations. All of the new programs will launch in the coming months. Illinois’ four programs include the existing Advantage Illinois program, which provides favorable funding terms through loans; a new Advantage Illinois loan guarantee model, which will support businesses that have had difficulty receiving loans in the past; a new venture capital direct equity program that will support emerging technologies and industries; and a Climate Bank Finance program to issues loans to small businesses in the clean energy industry.
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
$500 Lottery Payment Will be Given Away to Thousands of Americans – Are You Eligible?
Only 48 hours remain before thousands of Americans who are tight for cash receive their first $500 monthly payout. 48 Hours Left to Receive the First Monthly $500 Payment. According to the officials 3,250 residents in Cook County, Illinois, have been randomly selected for a guaranteed income scheme. The lucky beneficiaries will get monthly $500 checks for two years as part of the program. Moreover, December 15 is set to issue the first payment.
ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint
As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Midwest Industrial Funds completes over 400,000 square feet of leases in the Fox Valley submarket
Midwest Industrial Funds announced over 400,000 square feet of recent leases at their speculative developments located in Chicago’s Fox Valley submarket. The lease deals highlight the continued strong tenant demand for industrial space throughout the submarket which is located 33 miles from downtown Chicago. Midwest Industrial has been the most active industrial developer in the Fox Valley over the last few years successfully developing and leasing five different spec buildings.
Wintrust Business Lunch 12/12/22: Mortgage interest rates drop, retirement savings, and Lincoln Park Zoo Lights
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about a new CNBC survey that shows what annual income people would need to feel rich, Mortgage interest rates continuing to drop, and why rising interest rates mean you can withdraw more from your 401k and retirement savings without going broke.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Pet clinic plans to sit, stay in Highland Park’s Central Business District
Downtown Highland Park is about to get more ruff. The City Council on Monday, Dec. 12, advanced a proposal from Pets4Life to open a full-service pet care shop at 661 Central Ave, just east of Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park. Council members voted for city staff to develop an approval measure, containing a […] The post Pet clinic plans to sit, stay in Highland Park’s Central Business District appeared first on The Record.
Chicago tent builder says city will no longer remove shelters housing the homeless
The man who’s been buying orange tents for Chicago’s homeless population says the city will no longer threaten to remove them. The Department of Family and Support Services has stopped attaching red tags to the tents indicating the city will remove the tents on a certain date, says Andy Robledo. He met with department leadership more than a week ago on the issue.
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
Report: Grocery shoppers look to expired food to save money
(NewsNation) — Grocery shoppers have become resourceful amid America’s ongoing record inflation that has spiked grocery prices by 13% over the last year. According to a September Food Dive study, six out of 10 of the 2,000 surveyed consumers reported buying foods close to the expiration date due to affordability, with 46% saying they disregard the printed expiration date altogether.
