ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Low-income homeowners suing Cook County over property tax sales system

COOK COUNTY - Cook County is being sued over its property tax sales system. A federal lawsuit has been filed by two low-income homeowners and community groups that represent Black and Latino Chicagoans. Court documents obtained by the Tribune allege that the county treasurer’s practice of turning over properties with...
COOK COUNTY, IL
chicagoreporter.com

Neighborhoods Gentrifying Fastest See Property Tax Skyrocket

CHICAGO | Property taxes are up in Cook County; on average, homeowners saw an increase of 8 percent this year. According to an analysis from Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office, taxes levied on real estate rose by 3.8 percent, to $16.7 billion, in 2021. The total amount billed countywide increased by $614 million over the previous tax year. As a result, homeowners are picking up $330 million.
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN
wglc.net

State of Illinois gets $350 million in federal funding to support small businesses

CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The expanded program will enable Illinois to support small businesses across the state – helping them expand or launch business operations. All of the new programs will launch in the coming months. Illinois’ four programs include the existing Advantage Illinois program, which provides favorable funding terms through loans; a new Advantage Illinois loan guarantee model, which will support businesses that have had difficulty receiving loans in the past; a new venture capital direct equity program that will support emerging technologies and industries; and a Climate Bank Finance program to issues loans to small businesses in the clean energy industry.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
ILLINOIS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Lottery Payment Will be Given Away to Thousands of Americans – Are You Eligible?

Only 48 hours remain before thousands of Americans who are tight for cash receive their first $500 monthly payout. 48 Hours Left to Receive the First Monthly $500 Payment. According to the officials 3,250 residents in Cook County, Illinois, have been randomly selected for a guaranteed income scheme. The lucky beneficiaries will get monthly $500 checks for two years as part of the program. Moreover, December 15 is set to issue the first payment.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Daily Energy Insider

ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint

As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
rejournals.com

Midwest Industrial Funds completes over 400,000 square feet of leases in the Fox Valley submarket

Midwest Industrial Funds announced over 400,000 square feet of recent leases at their speculative developments located in Chicago’s Fox Valley submarket. The lease deals highlight the continued strong tenant demand for industrial space throughout the submarket which is located 33 miles from downtown Chicago. Midwest Industrial has been the most active industrial developer in the Fox Valley over the last few years successfully developing and leasing five different spec buildings.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Pet clinic plans to sit, stay in Highland Park’s Central Business District

Downtown Highland Park is about to get more ruff. The City Council on Monday, Dec. 12, advanced a proposal from Pets4Life to open a full-service pet care shop at 661 Central Ave, just east of Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park. Council members voted for city staff to develop an approval measure, containing a […] The post Pet clinic plans to sit, stay in Highland Park’s Central Business District appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas

CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
newsnationnow.com

Report: Grocery shoppers look to expired food to save money

(NewsNation) — Grocery shoppers have become resourceful amid America’s ongoing record inflation that has spiked grocery prices by 13% over the last year. According to a September Food Dive study, six out of 10 of the 2,000 surveyed consumers reported buying foods close to the expiration date due to affordability, with 46% saying they disregard the printed expiration date altogether.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy