Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Nubian Kruzers Motorcycle Club to deliver toys to kids in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can help children in Baton Rouge have a merry Christmas when you donate to the Nubian Kruzers United Motorcycle Club’s 17th Annual Toy Drive and Kruzer Delivery Ride. The group is asking you to donate new, unwrapped gifts or toys for boys and...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners
The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
brproud.com
HOPE Ministries helps over 100 families during Christmas toy drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This holiday season you can expect to pay 25% more for toys, according to Global Toy Experts. For some, that means their kids will not be getting gifts this holiday. One non-profit organization wants to help. “I’ve been out of work for a while...
Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16. You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Here’s a list of activities...
brproud.com
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office caroling, handing out gifts to nursing home residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is not “overlooking” those living in local nursing homes this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to hand out 180 gifts to nursing home residents. They visited the Legacy Nursing And Rehabilitation Of Plaquemine and the Landmark of Plaquemine Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ochsner welcomes new staff members to Gonzales
Ochsner Baton Rouge announced additions to its medical staff throughout the Baton Rouge area, including in Gonzales. Several new members across various specialties have joined Ochsner, including:. Adrienne Orgeron, PA, who specializes in urgent care at Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales. After completing undergraduate studies at LSU, Orgeron earned a...
theadvocate.com
Bundle up, Baton Rouge! Multiple freezes expected now through Christmas
Bundle up, Baton Rouge. A modest cold snap is coming to the capital city this weekend, and chillier weather will soon follow, with freezing temperatures expected to blow in before next weekend and last through Christmas, forecasters say. There's a 70% chance the freezing cold weather will begin the morning...
Lightning strikes, explodes oil tank in St. Mary Parish
A massive fire was sparked by lightning that struck a 3,000-gallon oil tank Wednesday afternoon in Berwick
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
brproud.com
$100,000 scratch-off ticket sold at Gonzales grocery store
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Someone will be having a very merry Christmas after a $100,000 scratch-off ticket was sold in a local grocery store in Gonzales. The 20X scratch-off ticket was sold at Lamendola Supermarket on Thursday, according to Louisiana Lottery. This type of scratch-off ticket sells for $5 and the odds of winning the $100,000 prize are 1 in 341,080.
brproud.com
Donaldsonville High’s Student of the Year excels in and out of the classroom
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The student of the year at Donaldsonville High School wants to make her parents proud and is well on her way to doing so with a 4.2 GPA. Laila Philip was born in Plaquemine and attended a handful of schools in Donaldsonville. Prior to attending...
Governor Edwards Declares State of Emergency Following Devastating Storms
After tornadoes hit New Iberia today and a round of deadly storms in the northeast part of Louisiana last night, Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Emergency. As a result of this declaration, the Governor's office is also urging residents who sustained storm damage to report the damage along with any related information to damage.la.gov.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish closures announced for Dec. 14
Ascension Parish Government offices will close Dec. 14 out of an abundance of caution of predicted inclement weather. According to a news release, government administration advises Tier One emergency employees to report to work and Tier Two employees to remain on standby and work from home if possible. All other employees should work from home if capable.
Person riding bike killed in Livingston Parish crash
SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a person riding a bike. According to LSP, it happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 just after 9 p.m. on LA 42 near Giles Road in Springfield. Perry Winder, 59, of Springfield died in the crash,...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish Deputy honored for saving citizen’s life during emergency
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, a local hero was honored for saving a man’s life. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) praised one of its own for making the quick decision to help a man who was experiencing a frightening health emergency. According to APSO,...
brproud.com
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford...
brproud.com
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
brproud.com
These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forget the stress of cooking on Christmas Day at home this year. Here’s a list of restaurants in Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Bon Temps Market: Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel, there will be a Christmas Day...
House fire starts in electrical outlet, BRFD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an accidental fire at a home on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. According to BRFD, the flames broke out just after 9 a.m. at a home on Sherwood Street near Maple Drive. Five people were living in...
theadvocate.com
Tornado warnings issued for communities south and east of Baton Rouge; see radar
A volatile storm system prompted tornado warnings for communities south and east of Baton Rouge during the lunch hour, and bad weather extended back into Acadiana and into Mississippi. Possible tornadoes were reported near Donaldsonville, Greensburg, Covington, Kentwood, Bogalusa and northeast of Hammond. There were no immediate confirmed reports of...
