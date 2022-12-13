Read full article on original website
This Is Florida's Poorest City
Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents. That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in...
Here’s Why San Bernardino County Hopes To Leave California
The largest county in the United States has voted to leave California. San Bernardino, the largest geographic county in America, and the 14th largest by population, with more than two million people, voted in the November election to study the possibility of secession from California and forming their own state.
Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine
Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
As winter draws closer, the temperature continues to drop, bringing the possibility of snow and cold weather. But depending on where you live, you could expect to be chillier than other cities even in your own state. Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker compiled a list...
Report: Liquor license temporarily suspended at Brann's in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Brann's Steakhouse and Grille in Holland Township will get its liquor license back tomorrow. The Holland Sentinel reports the license was suspended after the restaurant kept serving 35-year-old Michael Brown prior to his crash in February that killed an Indiana man. Brown reportedly drank at the...
I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared
(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Many restaurants offer juicy steaks on their menu, but nobody knows how to do them right like a good ole steakhouse. The chefs at these restaurants know how to cook a great slab of beef while bringing their own delicious flavors. If you're looking for your next favorite steakhouse, Mashed found the best one in every state.
This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse
Many restaurants offer juicy steaks on their menu, but nobody knows how to do them right like a good ole steakhouse. The chefs at these restaurants know how to cook a great slab of beef while bringing their own delicious flavors. If you're looking for your next favorite steakhouse, Mashed found the best one in every state.
Nebraska Troopers Arrest Truck Driver In I-80 Stand Off
Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrest a semi driver after a hit -and- run crash during a traffic stop in Lincoln injured a trooper, who was checked out at a hospital for minor injuries. After the collision early Thursday evening, the suspect then drove away, leading to a pursuit, then a...
The Best Cupcakes In Florida Are At This Bakery
Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.
Crane Topples in Mentor-On-The-Lake
(Mentor-on-the-Lake) - These are pictures taken by Mentor-on-the-Lake police of a crane being used by a tree company that tipped over Wednesday morning. Luckily, nobody was injured. Listen to WTAM for news at the top and bottom of the hour. Mentor-on-the-Lake police and fire units were dispatched to the 5400-B...
This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina
Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
NCAA Names Next President
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has been selected as the next president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. “We are excited to welcome Governor Charlie Baker to the NCAA and eager for him to begin his work with our organization,” said Linda Livingstone, President of Baylor University and Chair of the NCAA Board of Governors, who led the association's presidential search committee, which also included Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill. “Governor Baker has shown a remarkable ability to bridge divides and build bipartisan consensus, taking on complex challenges in innovative and effective ways. As a former student-athlete himself, husband to a former college gymnast, and father to two former college football players, Governor Baker is deeply committed to our student-athletes and enhancing their collegiate experience. These skills and perspective will be invaluable as we work with policymakers to build a sustainable model for the future of college athletics.”
The Best Illinois Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know the food is about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious eats.
