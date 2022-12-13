Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has been selected as the next president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. “We are excited to welcome Governor Charlie Baker to the NCAA and eager for him to begin his work with our organization,” said Linda Livingstone, President of Baylor University and Chair of the NCAA Board of Governors, who led the association's presidential search committee, which also included Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill. “Governor Baker has shown a remarkable ability to bridge divides and build bipartisan consensus, taking on complex challenges in innovative and effective ways. As a former student-athlete himself, husband to a former college gymnast, and father to two former college football players, Governor Baker is deeply committed to our student-athletes and enhancing their collegiate experience. These skills and perspective will be invaluable as we work with policymakers to build a sustainable model for the future of college athletics.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO