Troy, IL

edglentoday.com

Authorities Investigate After Body Found In Hillsboro

HILLSBORO - Hillsboro authorities announced they are investigating a situation where a deceased person was found by students leaving school Friday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2022. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. The body was...
HILLSBORO, IL
advantagenews.com

14-year-old shot in Alton

A 14-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound at an Alton home Friday afternoon. Alton Police were called to Alton Memorial Hospital just before 2pm after hospital staff notified the department of a gunshot wound victim. Investigators say the shooting happened at a home in the 400...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Guilty verdict in officer’s death

A 24-year-old Florissant man may spend the rest of his life in jail after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a Brooklyn police officer a little over a year ago. Caleb L. Campbell will be sentenced in January in the death of 24-year-old Brian Pierce Jr., who was killed when the car Campbell was driving struck him while laying down spike strips on the McKinley Bridge at around 3am August 4, 2021.
BROOKLYN, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Police arrest man in Festus area for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

A Bonne Terre man recently was arrested in the Festus area for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident happened on Dec. 10. “We responded to a call at (Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City) about 10:15 p.m.,” he said. “A 21-year-old Bonne...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Richwoods woman allegedly steals tools from De Soto-area homes

A 45-year-old Richwoods woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from homes in the 7500 block of Hwy. H and the 12000 block of Calico Drive. The two homes neighbor each other near the intersection west of De Soto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were called to...
DE SOTO, MO
KMOV

Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fox High student dies following accident on Hwy. 21

A Fox High School student died Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, following a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The Highway Patrol did not release the name of the 17-year-old from Fenton because he was a juvenile. Fox C-6 School District officials...
OTTO, MO
advantagenews.com

Missing woman found and is safe

The Alton Police Chief says a woman who had been missing for more than a month has been found, is safe, and her family has been notified. 31-year-old Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on December 6. She had not been seen or heard from for about a month at the time of the report.
wlds.com

Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion

A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
GREENFIELD, IL
5 On Your Side

17-year-old from Fenton dies in single-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on southbound Missouri Route 21 near Four Ridge Road. The driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling too fast for the...
FENTON, MO
khqa.com

Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
FREEBURG, IL
FOX 2

Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed police chase

ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments were involved in a high-speed chase from St. Louis County into the city Thursday morning. A suspect wanted for a homicide was eventually taken into custody. Officers were chasing the SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. There were several attempts to stop the vehicle […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

