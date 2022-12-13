Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
edglentoday.com
Authorities Investigate After Body Found In Hillsboro
HILLSBORO - Hillsboro authorities announced they are investigating a situation where a deceased person was found by students leaving school Friday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2022. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. The body was...
advantagenews.com
14-year-old shot in Alton
A 14-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound at an Alton home Friday afternoon. Alton Police were called to Alton Memorial Hospital just before 2pm after hospital staff notified the department of a gunshot wound victim. Investigators say the shooting happened at a home in the 400...
Teen dies in Jefferson County crash
A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday morning in a Jefferson County highway crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
advantagenews.com
Guilty verdict in officer’s death
A 24-year-old Florissant man may spend the rest of his life in jail after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a Brooklyn police officer a little over a year ago. Caleb L. Campbell will be sentenced in January in the death of 24-year-old Brian Pierce Jr., who was killed when the car Campbell was driving struck him while laying down spike strips on the McKinley Bridge at around 3am August 4, 2021.
Troy, Illinois man missing since April found dead
A man who disappeared eight months ago in Madison County has been found dead.
myleaderpaper.com
Police arrest man in Festus area for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
A Bonne Terre man recently was arrested in the Festus area for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident happened on Dec. 10. “We responded to a call at (Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City) about 10:15 p.m.,” he said. “A 21-year-old Bonne...
Would-be Riverview burglar killed; cohort charged with his death
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office declined to file charges against a local man who shot and killed a burglar over the weekend in self-defense.
myleaderpaper.com
Richwoods woman allegedly steals tools from De Soto-area homes
A 45-year-old Richwoods woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from homes in the 7500 block of Hwy. H and the 12000 block of Calico Drive. The two homes neighbor each other near the intersection west of De Soto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were called to...
KMOV
Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
myleaderpaper.com
Fox High student dies following accident on Hwy. 21
A Fox High School student died Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, following a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The Highway Patrol did not release the name of the 17-year-old from Fenton because he was a juvenile. Fox C-6 School District officials...
advantagenews.com
Missing woman found and is safe
The Alton Police Chief says a woman who had been missing for more than a month has been found, is safe, and her family has been notified. 31-year-old Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on December 6. She had not been seen or heard from for about a month at the time of the report.
wlds.com
Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion
A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Deputies Strode, Kindernay, Sikes, Graduate From SWIC Police Academy
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced this week that on Friday, December 9, 2022, the department had three deputies graduate from the SWIC Police Academy, Session 148. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
Man accused of stealing, burning vehicle in Jefferson County
A man accused of stealing and burning a vehicle in Jefferson County is behind bars.
17-year-old from Fenton dies in single-vehicle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on southbound Missouri Route 21 near Four Ridge Road. The driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling too fast for the...
khqa.com
Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police.
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
Fatal crash reported on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton Friday
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A fatal crash in Bridgeton closed St. Charles Rock Road for several hours Friday morning. According to a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, leaving all lanes of St. Charles Rock Road at Taussig Road blocked.
Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed police chase
ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments were involved in a high-speed chase from St. Louis County into the city Thursday morning. A suspect wanted for a homicide was eventually taken into custody. Officers were chasing the SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. There were several attempts to stop the vehicle […]
