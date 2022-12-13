Read full article on original website
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Dec. 15: Cases down slightly, hospitalizations up
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022, there were 13,535 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number […]
UPMC hospitals ‘close’ to capacity amid tripledemic concerns
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are sweeping hospitals across Pennsylvania as experts warn of a so-called “tripledemic.” “I do know that [the UPMC ICUs] are close to full, but we’re not at capacity,” UPMC Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Jonathan Goldman said. “For the hospital, we are very close to full, but […]
Pace of flu cases slows in Pa., at least temporarily halting trajectory of alarming spike
New flu cases in Pennsylvania fell off slightly during the week ending Saturday. It’s a change from the previous two weeks, which saw new cases surpass the weekly totals of the worse flu seasons of recent years. However, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said it’s “too soon to confirm...
Rural hospital closures put pressure on surrounding health systems, new study finds
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – More than 180 rural hospitals in the U.S. have closed in the last two decades, at least five of them in Pennsylvania. Over 700 other hospitals across the country are still at risk of closing their doors, too, according to a new study from the Penn State College of Medicine.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
(WHTM) – Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania’s Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the question of whether Pennsylvania would be able to send $2,000 stimulus checks directly...
Health officials in Pa. face scrutiny over weak oversight of medical marijuana doctors
HARRISBURG — Members of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board are publicly questioning the Wolf administration’s oversight of doctors and third-party certification companies, concerns that echo a yearlong Spotlight PA investigation into the state’s program. During the most recent advisory board meeting in November, health department officials...
Pennsylvania Implementing Hayride Safety Regulation
Pennsylvania hayride operators are facing new regulations as the state looks to keep current with safety best practices. Operators who meet certain parameters must register with the Agriculture Department and show that their hayride equipment meets requirements such as proper load weight, said Shannon Powers, the agency’s press secretary.
Pennsylvania among just six states that still have an inheritance tax
Benjamin Franklin once said, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” In Pennsylvania, that includes death taxes.
Most valuable crops grown in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) – The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion in agricultural products in 2022. More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46.
Is Pennsylvania's flu season worse so far than the deadly 2017-18 season?
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In terms of diagnosed flu cases, the 2022-23 flu season has started off worse than any other during the past decade – and it's not even close. That includes the 2017-2018 flu season, one of the worst in memory when the U.S. CDC estimated 52,000 Americans died of the flu – and when the unvaccinated masses panicked mid-season and ran to get shots, pharmacies were out because of the sudden demand. So do this year's early-season stats – more than 23,000 diagnosed cases in Pennsylvania last week alone, compared to fewer than 1,000 for the equivalent week nearly every...
Gov. Tom Wolf on COVID policies: ‘I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die’
Outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said criticism of his COVID-19 business closure and waiver program were “right on the mark.”
Pennsylvania races to correct FCC broadband map to boost federal funding
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s Broadband Development Authority is urging the public to check and correct the FCC’s new broadband map – the more unserved areas that get identified, the more federal money the commonwealth will receive. The BDA has held a series of in-person and virtual meetings as part of a public listening tour to get local feedback and walk through the challenge process to correct the FCC’s updated internet service map released in November. ...
Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues
A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems. The attempt to delay certification...
Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations
(The Center Square) – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program. “USDA Rural Development is in a unique position...
Pennsylvania Republican leader orders special elections amid dispute over majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Republican House Leader Bryan Cutler filed for special elections to be held on May 16 for two vacant House seats amid a power struggle in Harrisburg over who controls the State House. Cutler and House Republicans say they hold a 101-99 majority in the Pennsylvania House after Democrat representatives Summer […]
Mastriano to Introduce Legislation to Protect Pennsylvanians from Big Tech Censorship
Harrisburg- Today, Senator Doug Mastriano announced that he will soon introduce a historic bill to protect the free speech of Pennsylvanians from undue restriction and censorship on large social media platforms. The legislation will create a private right of action that will allow users in Pennsylvania to bring legal action...
Peanut butter blossoms most searched Christmas cookie in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's the most wonderful time of the year: time for Christmas cookies!. Google revealed what cookies were searched the most in each state leading up to the holidays. In Pennsylvania, peanut butter blossoms took the cake (or cookie). The winners in each state were determined by...
Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.
(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
Pennsylvania’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Pennsylvania seemed impossible a few...
