Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

UPMC hospitals ‘close’ to capacity amid tripledemic concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are sweeping hospitals across Pennsylvania as experts warn of a so-called “tripledemic.” “I do know that [the UPMC ICUs] are close to full, but we’re not at capacity,” UPMC Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Jonathan Goldman said. “For the hospital, we are very close to full, but […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Health officials in Pa. face scrutiny over weak oversight of medical marijuana doctors

HARRISBURG — Members of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board are publicly questioning the Wolf administration’s oversight of doctors and third-party certification companies, concerns that echo a yearlong Spotlight PA investigation into the state’s program. During the most recent advisory board meeting in November, health department officials...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Implementing Hayride Safety Regulation

Pennsylvania hayride operators are facing new regulations as the state looks to keep current with safety best practices. Operators who meet certain parameters must register with the Agriculture Department and show that their hayride equipment meets requirements such as proper load weight, said Shannon Powers, the agency’s press secretary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Most valuable crops grown in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) – The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion in agricultural products in 2022. More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Is Pennsylvania's flu season worse so far than the deadly 2017-18 season?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In terms of diagnosed flu cases, the 2022-23 flu season has started off worse than any other during the past decade – and it's not even close. That includes the 2017-2018 flu season, one of the worst in memory when the U.S. CDC estimated 52,000 Americans died of the flu – and when the unvaccinated masses panicked mid-season and ran to get shots, pharmacies were out because of the sudden demand. So do this year's early-season stats – more than 23,000 diagnosed cases in Pennsylvania last week alone, compared to fewer than 1,000 for the equivalent week nearly every...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania races to correct FCC broadband map to boost federal funding

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s Broadband Development Authority is urging the public to check and correct the FCC’s new broadband map – the more unserved areas that get identified, the more federal money the commonwealth will receive. The BDA has held a series of in-person and virtual meetings as part of a public listening tour to get local feedback and walk through the challenge process to correct the FCC’s updated internet service map released in November. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues

A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems. The attempt to delay certification...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations

(The Center Square) – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program. “USDA Rural Development is in a unique position...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
27 First News

Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.

(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing

Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Pennsylvania seemed impossible a few...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

