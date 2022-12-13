Read full article on original website
KYTV
US charges 8 in social media ‘pump-and-dump’ stock scheme
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government on Wednesday charged eight men accused of earning more than $100 million in illicit stock market profits by manipulating their novice-investor followers on social media. The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission said that from early 2020 to around April of this...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
KYTV
Trump releases digital trading cards
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is entering the NFT business. On Thursday, Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he will be debuting an official digital trading card collection. Trump said the cards showcase his “life and career,” but the featured artwork includes him as a...
