The Independent

Snow, black ice and fog cause travel chaos across UK

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

Travel chaos hit the UK on Monday, 12 December, as ice, fog and snow disrupted journeys following the coldest night of 2022 so far.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice in some parts of the country on Tuesday.

Drivers were warned to stay at home as the weather produced lethal black ice on the roads.

“Often, when you’ve had snow, it melts a bit, then it freezes overnight. Then the next morning you cannot see the ice. It’s black ice or you just can’t see it,” Edmund King, president of the AA, said.

The Independent

