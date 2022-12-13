ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

Sheriff's office arrests suspect in a deadly hit and run crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say left the scene of a fatal crash at Interlochen corners late Thursday night. In a press release sent to UpNorthLive News, the sheriff's office states through the investigation, deputies identified a 32-year-old...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Investigators identify woman found dead in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was discovered Wednesday by a waste disposal employee. The woman was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, from Missaukee County. The sheriff's office did not provide any other updates on Clark's death. An...
Officers patrol halls of Kalkaska Public Schools after shooting threat

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A recent threat of violence at Kalkaska High School resulted in increased security measures. The Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office said the threat mentioned a shooting that would happen on Dec. 14. Prior story: Authorities investigate shooting threat at Kalkaska High School. Deputies, officers and state...
Candle shop uses sales to fund surgeries for dogs

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new candle store in Grand Traverse County is setting out to help dogs in need of life-saving surgeries. Riley, a dog who frequents the store, has needed a handful of life-saving surgeries throughout his life. Another story: Be on the lookout for online...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Animal rescue farm in need of financial donations

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An animal rescue farm in Emmet County has set up a GoFundMe account due to rising veterinary and upkeep costs. Kei Ju Farms helps dozens of animals of all shapes and sizes. Owner Julie Hall has worked and lived here for more than 20 years.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
Credit card skimmer found at East Jordan gas station

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The East Jordan Police Department reported that a credit card skimmer was found a local gas station. Another skimmer was also found at gas pumps at Bunting's Market, located at 9054 S Cedar Road in Cedar. The device found in East Jordan was removed Tuesday...
EAST JORDAN, MI
Meijer becomes first retailer to use all-electric Freightliner semitruck in cold weather

LANSING, Mich. — As some auto manufacturers pivot to a more environmentally-focused future, more businesses are in the process of deciding how they want to get involved. On Thursday, Grand Rapids, Mich.-headquartered supermarket chain Meijer announced it had become one of the first retailers in the nation to make all-electric semitrucks part of their fleet, in what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deemed a "critical step toward cutting carbon emissions."
MICHIGAN STATE
Crowding crisis: Shelters dealing with uptick in surrendered animals

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- Animal shelters across the state are dealing with a crisis, caring for more animals who are also staying longer. Just like many other shelters in northern Michigan, the Charlevoix Area Humane Society in Boyne City is at capacity. The director believes there are several reasons...
BOYNE CITY, MI
Power outages reported across northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
New snowmobile race coming to Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The new year will bring a new snowmobile race to the Traverse City area. The Midwest International Racing Association will create the track at the Grand Traverse Town Center next to Meijer in Acme Township. Snowmobile Sales: Snowmobile inventory is low this year. The...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Boyne Mountain to replace ski lifts in 2023

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne Mountain Resort has announced the next step in its Renaissance 2.0 plan. It's part of a project to make guest enhancements through 2030. Another story: World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens at Boyne Mountain. Two ski lifts at the resort will be replaced in...
Winter weather hits northern Michigan

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for all of northern Michigan today. This is mainly a travel advisory. Watch for slippery patches on the roads. Strong wind may contribute to slower travel speeds. A mix of rain, sleet, and snow has moved thru the state. Roads are wet and could be icy. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Snow and rain expected Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
Gov. Whitmer signs directive affirming reproductive rights

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday instructing departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductive rights that are within their jurisdiction, and identify ways they can protect and increase protections for the fundamental right to reproductive healthcare in Michigan. This ensures that departments and...
MICHIGAN STATE

