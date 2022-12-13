Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff's office arrests suspect in a deadly hit and run crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say left the scene of a fatal crash at Interlochen corners late Thursday night. In a press release sent to UpNorthLive News, the sheriff's office states through the investigation, deputies identified a 32-year-old...
UpNorthLive.com
Investigators identify woman found dead in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was discovered Wednesday by a waste disposal employee. The woman was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, from Missaukee County. The sheriff's office did not provide any other updates on Clark's death. An...
UpNorthLive.com
Officers patrol halls of Kalkaska Public Schools after shooting threat
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A recent threat of violence at Kalkaska High School resulted in increased security measures. The Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office said the threat mentioned a shooting that would happen on Dec. 14. Prior story: Authorities investigate shooting threat at Kalkaska High School. Deputies, officers and state...
UpNorthLive.com
Candle shop uses sales to fund surgeries for dogs
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new candle store in Grand Traverse County is setting out to help dogs in need of life-saving surgeries. Riley, a dog who frequents the store, has needed a handful of life-saving surgeries throughout his life. Another story: Be on the lookout for online...
UpNorthLive.com
Animal rescue farm in need of financial donations
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An animal rescue farm in Emmet County has set up a GoFundMe account due to rising veterinary and upkeep costs. Kei Ju Farms helps dozens of animals of all shapes and sizes. Owner Julie Hall has worked and lived here for more than 20 years.
UpNorthLive.com
Credit card skimmer found at East Jordan gas station
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The East Jordan Police Department reported that a credit card skimmer was found a local gas station. Another skimmer was also found at gas pumps at Bunting's Market, located at 9054 S Cedar Road in Cedar. The device found in East Jordan was removed Tuesday...
UpNorthLive.com
Meijer becomes first retailer to use all-electric Freightliner semitruck in cold weather
LANSING, Mich. — As some auto manufacturers pivot to a more environmentally-focused future, more businesses are in the process of deciding how they want to get involved. On Thursday, Grand Rapids, Mich.-headquartered supermarket chain Meijer announced it had become one of the first retailers in the nation to make all-electric semitrucks part of their fleet, in what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deemed a "critical step toward cutting carbon emissions."
UpNorthLive.com
Crowding crisis: Shelters dealing with uptick in surrendered animals
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- Animal shelters across the state are dealing with a crisis, caring for more animals who are also staying longer. Just like many other shelters in northern Michigan, the Charlevoix Area Humane Society in Boyne City is at capacity. The director believes there are several reasons...
UpNorthLive.com
3 men tied to leader of Whitmer kidnap plot get lengthy prison sentences
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday handed down the longest prison terms so far in the plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, sentencing three men who forged an early alliance with a leader of the scheme before the FBI broke it up in 2020. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico...
UpNorthLive.com
Power outages reported across northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
UpNorthLive.com
New snowmobile race coming to Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The new year will bring a new snowmobile race to the Traverse City area. The Midwest International Racing Association will create the track at the Grand Traverse Town Center next to Meijer in Acme Township. Snowmobile Sales: Snowmobile inventory is low this year. The...
UpNorthLive.com
Boyne Mountain to replace ski lifts in 2023
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne Mountain Resort has announced the next step in its Renaissance 2.0 plan. It's part of a project to make guest enhancements through 2030. Another story: World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens at Boyne Mountain. Two ski lifts at the resort will be replaced in...
UpNorthLive.com
Even with cases down, Oregon still struggling to provide public defense attorneys
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On any given day, hundreds of people who are charged with a crime in Oregon don’t have an attorney, even though the U.S. Constitution gives them that right. According to state court data, as of Wednesday, 703 people have no attorney, the vast majority...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather hits northern Michigan
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for all of northern Michigan today. This is mainly a travel advisory. Watch for slippery patches on the roads. Strong wind may contribute to slower travel speeds. A mix of rain, sleet, and snow has moved thru the state. Roads are wet and could be icy. The...
UpNorthLive.com
Snow and rain expected Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
UpNorthLive.com
Whitmer looking to 'put a bow' on redistricting group that continues work after maps done
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nearly a year to the day after Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, also known as MICRC, chose its final maps, the group in charge of drawing the state's political lines continues to meet. The new maps created by the commission, which were used in the key...
UpNorthLive.com
New amendments to Peninsula Twp. zoning ordinance met with backlash by farmers
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Continue to preserve agriculture and rural character. That's what the peninsula township director of planning says an updated ordinance will help do. On Tuesday night, the Peninsula Township Board unanimously voted to change how the zoning ordinance treats farm processing facilities. The changes include...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer signs directive affirming reproductive rights
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday instructing departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductive rights that are within their jurisdiction, and identify ways they can protect and increase protections for the fundamental right to reproductive healthcare in Michigan. This ensures that departments and...
UpNorthLive.com
Whitmer: Commentary from lawmakers has been 'disappointing' after GOP lost majority
LANSING, Mich. — As Republicans prepare to take a backseat in the legislative branch for the first time since the 1980s, after losing power in both chambers in the midterm election, some members of the party have expressed disappointment with the relationship they have with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer going into a new year.
UpNorthLive.com
St. Francis continues LMC streak into new season against Harbor Springs
TRAVERSE CITY -- The Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball slate is underway and Traverse City St. Francis is back at it with a winning streak. Dating back two seasons now the Glads have won 18 straight in conference and that included a 66-32 win over Harbor Springs on Thursday night.
Comments / 0