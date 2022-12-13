Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including 5 children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least 7 people have been hospitalized while fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than...

12 HOURS AGO