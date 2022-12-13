ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Suspect in Detroit murder of 18-year-old arrested

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested a 36-year-old man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Miles Murphy was arrested this week on murder charges after police said he shot and killed an 18-year-old man on Pierson Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Authorities...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek fake cop who shot at man on east side

Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a man who impersonated a cop and shot another man Wednesday on the city's east side. The non-fatal shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant between Seven Mile Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has now been charged with murder after a Lucas County Coroner identified the bodies of missing Toledo teens on Friday. Charges against Cruz Garcia, who was originally accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and putting them into a vehicle, have now been upgraded to two counts of murder. Garcia will be arraigned on Dec. 19.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash. While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

More than 1 year after slaying, Pontiac murder suspect nabbed

A murder suspect who evaded law enforcement for more than a year was nabbed recently — and is now locked up in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond. Troy Dwayne Santos, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder for an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting outside Lions Food Market that killed Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac and injured a 48-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the foot. Both victims were reportedly hit by gunfire as they walked out of the store at around 7 p.m. that day.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit

Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Trial for woman who didn't tell firefighters about baby • Driver loses tires during police chase, keeps going

THURSDAY NEWS HIT - The trial is beginning for a woman accused of not telling Detroit firefighters that her baby was inside a burning home. In April 2021, crews responded to a fire at the house in the 11800 block of Riad. According to firefighters, they were shocked to find Chantel Alexander's adopted 18-month-old baby girl in a crib because they were only told that there were dogs inside.
DETROIT, MI

