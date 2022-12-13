Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in Detroit murder of 18-year-old arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested a 36-year-old man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Miles Murphy was arrested this week on murder charges after police said he shot and killed an 18-year-old man on Pierson Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Authorities...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek pair in delivery driver carjacking, missing packages
Detroit police are seeking tips to find two people accused of carjacking a delivery driver last week on the city's east side and taking numerous packages. The pair approached the driver on Dec. 10 as he was walking back from a home near Balfour and Haverhill, investigators said in a statement.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek fake cop who shot at man on east side
Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a man who impersonated a cop and shot another man Wednesday on the city's east side. The non-fatal shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant between Seven Mile Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old man found dead after early morning shooting in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 30-year-old man was found dead after an early morning shooting in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. Friday (Dec. 16) in the 19400 block of Conant Street. Detroit police officers were called to the scene on reports of a possible shooting. They said...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
13abc.com
Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has now been charged with murder after a Lucas County Coroner identified the bodies of missing Toledo teens on Friday. Charges against Cruz Garcia, who was originally accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and putting them into a vehicle, have now been upgraded to two counts of murder. Garcia will be arraigned on Dec. 19.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
fox2detroit.com
2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash. While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.
fox2detroit.com
Family of alligators found in east side Detroit home during eviction
The gators were found inside a home on Detroit’s eastside during an eviction. Court officers called animal control for backup when they found it along with three baby alligators inside a tank.
fox2detroit.com
Man kills self in accidental shooting in parking lot of Hamtramck pot dispensary: Police
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 66-year-old man taking his gun out of his holster while in his car in the parking of a Hamtramck marijuana dispensary when he shot himself and died from his injuries, police say. Hamtramck Police said around 11 a.m. on Friday, they were called to...
Tips wanted in case of man shot, run over after getting out of car on Detroit's west side
Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Wednesday announced a $2,500 cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Melvin McMillion on October 13, 2022.
The Oakland Press
More than 1 year after slaying, Pontiac murder suspect nabbed
A murder suspect who evaded law enforcement for more than a year was nabbed recently — and is now locked up in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond. Troy Dwayne Santos, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder for an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting outside Lions Food Market that killed Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac and injured a 48-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the foot. Both victims were reportedly hit by gunfire as they walked out of the store at around 7 p.m. that day.
Detroit News
Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit
Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
Cop fires weapon at driver during intense police chase through Oakland County
It was a crash that eventually stopped a 46-year-old driver who attempted to flee from police overnight after she lost multiple tires and was fired on by an officer in Oakland County.
Family reunited with grandfather's stolen relic 50 years after home invasion
More than 50 years after a home invasion in Bloomfield Township, a family is reunited with a precious piece of their past.
Woman accused of not telling firefighters about toddler inside burning home
DETROIT – A woman accused of not telling firefighters about a toddler who was inside a burning home is charged with three counts of child abuse and expected to go to trial, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The trial is scheduled to start today in Wayne County but could be...
fox2detroit.com
Man tries to carjack Charger Hellcat, gets shot by owner - police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe Police said a 27-year-old man who was part of a group that tried to carjack a Dodge Charger Hellcat owner was shot after getting into a shootout with the car's owner. Damon Currie was arrested this week after he went to the hospital for...
fox2detroit.com
Trial for woman who didn't tell firefighters about baby • Driver loses tires during police chase, keeps going
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - The trial is beginning for a woman accused of not telling Detroit firefighters that her baby was inside a burning home. In April 2021, crews responded to a fire at the house in the 11800 block of Riad. According to firefighters, they were shocked to find Chantel Alexander's adopted 18-month-old baby girl in a crib because they were only told that there were dogs inside.
fox2detroit.com
Whiteford crash kills 2 people after domestic violence suspect flees police
The devastating crash took place in Monroe County and one that simply did not have to happen. Now the at-fault driver is dead along with an innocent woman and people living nearby, say she could have been anyone of them.
One in custody in fatal shooting at Faurecia plant
A fatal shooting incident took place Wednesday at the Faurecia auto supplier plant in Highland Park. Police say one suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting one of his co-workers.
