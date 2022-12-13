Read full article on original website
Honda launching $7,400 electric van
The Honda N-Van will be offered in an electric model priced at $7,400. The microvan is designed for urban use and has a range of 125 miles per charge.
2023 McLaren Artura
It's worth stepping back a bit before we dive in and remember McLaren Automotive is still a young company. After the legendary McLaren F1 and the McLaren Group's collaboration with Mercedes-Benz for the SLR McLaren, McLaren Cars lay dormant until 2008, when it was brought back as McLaren Automotive and set off on its current path. McLaren Automotive is just 14 years old, making it a startup compared to competitors like Lamborghini and Ferrari.
150th BAC Mono Extreme Single-Seat Supercar Looks Amazing
Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) is closing out 2022 on a high with the landmark delivery of its 150th single-seater supercar, the Mono. 150 cars may not sound like much, but BAC plays in a niche space, its cars are works of art, and it's a relatively small company, so this is a great achievement. Bugatti also manufactures the Chiron at an incredibly slow pace because special cars deserve special attention.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota Prius First Drive: Yes, It’s Gorgeous. But Is It Good?
The Prius isn't what it used to be—and thank goodness for that. With its new 2023 Toyota Prius, the automaker that popularized the hybrid has reinvented its iconic nameplate, nearly two decades after a previous-generation model became our Car of the Year. Since that time, the Prius has gradually faded into the background as Toyota added a hybrid version of just about every make and model in its lineup. But thanks in large part to its fabulous new looks and far more power than you'd expect from a 50-mpg car, the Prius is back at center stage. And for the most part, it's earned its latest star turn.
insideevs.com
Squad Mobility Confirms $6,250 Solar Electric Rounabout Is Coming To US
Electric vehicles that charge themselves with sunlight are now starting to pop up, and the smallest one we’ve seen is this quadricycle created by Squad, a startup founded by two former Ligtyear employees in 2019 and based in Breda, the Netherlands. The Squad Solar City Car isn’t so much a car, but more a four-wheeled scooter with a big solar panel on the roof that is said to provide up to 20 km (12 miles) of free range per day (tested in the Nertherlands), on top of its stated range on one charge of its battery pack of 100 km (62 miles).
Miata Speedster Going Into Production With Optional LS V8
In 2020, automotive designer, Kasim Tlibekov, designed a beautiful Miata Speedster, and now it's going to be brought to life by a company called Xenex Motorsports. According to Xenex's website, it commissioned Tlibekov a year later to develop a speedster concept based around the first-generation NA Mazda MX-5 Miata. The result of this partnership is the MX-Speedster, which is not the car you see here. Xenex is still flaunting the original renderings, but the website promises that final production photos are coming soon.
A 17-year-old’s new synchronous reluctance motor outperforms traditional designs
17-year-old engineer Robert Sansone’s magnet-free motor is 17th on our list for the top 22 innovations of 2022. This summer, we reported that Sansone was awarded the first prize, and winnings of $75,000, at this year's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world's largest international high school STEM competition.
Boom taps Kratos to power supersonic plane Overture, delays rollout
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Boom Supersonic struck a partnership with a unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS.O) to develop an engine for its planned aircraft, after several leading industry players gave the U.S. startup a cold shoulder.
electrek.co
Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs is creating a weird problem
Tesla opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles is creating a weird problem that results in making some charging stalls useless. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most...
electrek.co
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
New Audi Q8 e-tron Electric SUV Starts Production In Brussels
Way back in 2019, Audi told CarBuzz there was a good chance that its e-tron electric SUV would change names in the second generation. With the debut of the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron and 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron, we finally learned what that new name would be. Along with the reboot comes a number of big improvements. The Q8 and SQ8 e-tron see greatly improved range (around 300 miles on the EPA cycle) thanks to a larger battery and other performance enhancements.
Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force
The Pentagon unveiled the all-new B-21 Raider in December 2022. The aircraft, developed over a seven-year period by defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is part of a broader effort to modernize the U.S. nuclear triad and is the first new bomber in the U.S. fleet in over 30 years. The B-21 Raider was developed ostensibly as […]
Insane Modified Ford GT Is Now The Fastest Street-Legal Car In The World
Five years ago, Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage and Fast & Loud fame set out to build a car that could achieve 300 mph. It came close... 292.9 mph. Using the same 2006 Ford GT owned and driven by Johnny Bohmer (nicknamed the Badd GT), Rawlings once again sponsored another top-speed run at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility, located in the Kennedy Space Center. This is the same landing strip used by Hennessey to test the Venom F5, and SSC used to set its top speed record with the Tuatara.
Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible Special Edition Launched With Grey Trim And Matte Paint
Volkswagen has launched a super quirky T-Roc Cabriolet in Europe in the same vane as the Range Rover Evoque Convertible and Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. The VW Taos-sized model, which is not sold in the US, launches with the "Edition Grey" limited run of cars that VW says will actually save buyers around €1,400 ($1,500) as compared to a similarly-equipped model.
Hyundai Elantra N Successor Is Coming And Will Be Gas Powered
According to Hyundai officials, the Elantra N will return for a second generation with a new gas engine, while international markets will lose the feisty i30 N. The latter will be replaced with the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, which is shaping up to be a 600-horsepower hot hatch of note.
A Quick Guide To Forced Induction
Once upon a time, a turbocharger was a mysterious thing that kicked in and delivered a whole new world of urgency to a car's acceleration, and a supercharger was something found on airplanes. Now, turbochargers are used on economy cars, and superchargers are strapped onto some of the most brutally fast muscle cars and trucks you can buy. Now a new name has made its way into the forced induction (we'll get to that term) lexicon next to supercharger, and that's ProCharger. What's the difference between a ProCharger and a supercharger? Is a twin-turbo the same as a twin-scroll turbo? We'll get into those questions as well.
There's Another Ford F-150 Lightning Price Increase
Ford has increased the price tag of its all-electric 2023 F-150 Lightning pickup truck again for the third time since August. This increase, however, affects only the base models, specifically the Pro and XLT 311A. Customers who have already placed orders that have yet to be delivered are unaffected. As a refresher, the Pro model is only for commercial fleet customers while the XLT 311A, which comes with the standard range battery pack, is for retail buyers. So, how much does each trim now cost?
Autoweek.com
Maker of Flying Electric ‘Cars’ Prepares for Take Off
Lilium secures more funding as it prepares for small-volume manufacture of its eVTOL craft in 2023, set to compete with helicopters. The startup's design, unlike several other eVTOL startups, relies on a series of small jet engines to achieve vertical lift, called Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT), before transitioning to horizontal flight.
Honda Will Keep Civic Type R Alive With Solid-State Batteries
Honda will keep the hot hatch alive even as we enter the age of electrification. The Type R models will be kept alive, but obviously not as we know it. We can sulk about it or take the same stance as Honda's lead engineer for Type R. "Without Type R, there is no Honda," said Hideki Kakinuma in an interview with Autocar.
CarBuzz.com
