Oklahoma State

Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold's Miss America Journey Comes To End

Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold's journey for the Miss America crown has come to an end. Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke won the title for 2023. Although she didn't make the Top 10, Megan was recognized this week for her fundraising efforts. Megan won the Miss Oklahoma title in June of 2022...
Sandy Hook Parents Still Fight For Change 10 Years After School Shooting

Ten years after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the families of the victims are still fighting for change — something one parent started talking about at her child's memorial service. "I didn't know what the change would be, but that something would come...
State Board Of Education Approves Nearly 100 Emergency Teaching Certificates

The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved nearly 100 more emergency teaching certificates on Thursday to fill open positions across the state. Nearly 3,800 people have requested emergency certifications this year. About two-thirds of those are for renewals. According to the state board, nearly 1,000 of those requests are for...

