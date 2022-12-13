Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold's Miss America Journey Comes To End
Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold's journey for the Miss America crown has come to an end. Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke won the title for 2023. Although she didn't make the Top 10, Megan was recognized this week for her fundraising efforts. Megan won the Miss Oklahoma title in June of 2022...
news9.com
Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold Shares Passions At Miss America Competition
We’re just one day away from the crowning of the new Miss America, and News On 6 Meteorologist and Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is there! News On 6’s Chinh Doan is at the competition in Connecticut with a look behind the scenes.
news9.com
‘Ghost Owners’: Oklahoma Becomes An Illegal Marijuana Supply Leader
Oklahoma is now a leading supplier of illegal marijuana in the U.S., according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Officials said this isn’t just a drug problem but a major safety issue. “They’re very good at what they do,” Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, said....
news9.com
Sandy Hook Parents Still Fight For Change 10 Years After School Shooting
Ten years after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the families of the victims are still fighting for change — something one parent started talking about at her child's memorial service. "I didn't know what the change would be, but that something would come...
news9.com
State Board Of Education Approves Nearly 100 Emergency Teaching Certificates
The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved nearly 100 more emergency teaching certificates on Thursday to fill open positions across the state. Nearly 3,800 people have requested emergency certifications this year. About two-thirds of those are for renewals. According to the state board, nearly 1,000 of those requests are for...
Comments / 0