Douglas Hurd
3d ago
trying to figure out what a shipwreck of unknown origin has to do with African American culture in the area , just kinda doesn't fit with the description of post .
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local team responds to shipwreck discovery near Daytona Beach
The Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) from the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is working with the Florida Department of State Bureau of Archaeological Research and FPAN (Florida Public Archaeology Network) to study a shipwreck that was discovered recently in Daytona Beach Shores. The wreckage began appearing after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but it has been partially buried on and off due to the tides.
mynews13.com
City of Daytona Beach weighs time change for Hookah lounges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shortly after a decision to push up closing times for clubs and bars from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m., Daytona Beach City commissioners are now weighing the option of whether hookah lounges should follow those same rules. What You Need To Know. Some hookah lounge...
fox35orlando.com
South Florida developer proposes 27-story high-rise in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida developer wants to build a 27-story high-rise in Daytona Beach. Eddie Avila with Daytona Atlantic Development said he hopes the project would change the city’s beachfront landscape giving it a modern look. "We want to be a destination. So in order to...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Palm Coast, FL
Palm Coast is a charming small Florida town that attracts many tourists from big cities. It boasts a year-round summer vibe, a thriving local art scene, and vibrant coastal life many would love to experience. Located on the northeastern side of Flagler County, Palm Coast is southwest of the neighboring...
Phys.org
Lettuce arrives in Florida this week to fight feared return of manatee starvation
In a lull before a feared return to disaster, wildlife authorities said Wednesday they are about to receive truckloads of lettuce for feeding starving manatees this winter in the coastal Indian River east of Orlando. Jon Wallace of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said operations have been beefed up...
wuft.org
A tale of two cities: How two Florida towns are handling the tiny home movement
Want to live in a tiny house? Barb Diaz suggests marking off an 8-by-20-foot area in your garage – or some space similar – and living in it for 24 hours. Put a TV in it. Put a dresser in it. Set aside an even smaller space for a “bathroom.” Don’t leave it. If you can deal with all that, the tiny home life is for you, Diaz said.
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast, Flagler County building comprehensive plan for parks and recreation
The Palm Coast City Council is looking to develop a comprehensive plan for the city's parks and recreation. In its last meeting of the year on Tuesday Dec. 13, the City Council combined the year's last workshop and business meetings, where they reviewed and approved a service agreement to develop a master plan for Parks and Recreation. The service agreement will be with the consulting firm BerryDunn, and was approved in a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Nick Klufas absent from the dais.
floridapolitics.com
Amid Flagler County changes the past 40 years, guns remain a problem, says WESH’s Claire Metz
Metz said she considers herself lucky to have been able to tell Flagler residents’ stories. December is a time of reflection and taking stock, and few people chronicled Flagler County the past 40 years like Claire Metz of television affiliate station WESH. “I could go on and tell you...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Deadline: Friday December 16 Last Day to Vote in Palm Coast’s Light Fight 2022
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast’s popular annual Holiday Light Fight once-again saw residents breaking out their garland, wreaths and a seemingly endless supply of lights to decorate their homes for the holidays and submitting photos of their displays with hopes of reigning supreme in one of several categories, which include brightest house, best theme, most interesting, best community display, and best in show.
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area
President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
WESH
New Smyrna Beach leaders to vote on ordinance allowing residents to live in RVs
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday night, city leaders will vote on an ordinance allowing storm victims to temporarily live in RVs on their properties. “If we didn't have the RV, probably sleeping in our cars in the driveway,” Jeff Hill said. Hill is working day and...
disneydining.com
Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park
Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
palmcoastobserver.com
New year, new dunes: County engineer secures $12.6 million to fund sand for eroded coastline
There are few things that Flagler County residents cherish more than its beaches. Years of hurricanes, high-tides and storms have eroded most, if not all, of the shoreline’s protective dunes. But County Engineer Faith Alkhatib has managed to secure good news for the county’s shoreline:. In January 2023,...
fox35orlando.com
Affidavit: Man armed with AR-15-style rifle shoots 2 at Orlando resorts overnight
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old Georgia man armed with an AR-15-style weapon walked into the lobby of a resort in Orlando, Florida late Wednesday and started shooting, before leaving and allegedly opening fire at another resort and into nearby apartments, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. A...
fox35orlando.com
'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion
DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.
click orlando
TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County wrong-way crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Alexandra Dulin, known by her fans and on social media as Ali Spice, was among those killed in a wrong-way crash in Volusia County early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed she was one of the victims killed in the crash on State Road 44...
