Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes
The holidays are coming, and if you’re looking for a new dish or two to add to your menu this year, look no further than southeast Michigan’s eateries. Metro Detroit is filled with restaurants that employ primo chefs that make some of the most mouthwatering dishes around — and we got some of them to […] The post Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
visitdetroit.com
Igloo Dining in Metro Detroit
Lumen’s igloos are private chalets – similar to large glass tents – which can hold up to 10 people. Each person in the group Is required to spend $35 on food and drinks, minimum, and the reservations are limited for two hours. When booking, the $35 per...
Top Five Black Nail Techs in Detroit To Follow on Instagram
You’re bound to find some of your favorite Detroit-based nail techs in this list of top five. The post Top Five Black Nail Techs in Detroit To Follow on Instagram appeared first on BLAC Media.
HometownLife.com
Livonia store owner seeks home for 40-foot-long schefflera plant named Baby
Brenda Scott is hoping for a holiday miracle, and she’s confident her miracle is coming. Scott, who owns The Product Shop Souvenirs and Gift Shop in Livonia, needs to find a home for Baby, a beloved and pampered 40-foot-long schefflera tree that has flourished in its current home, her store.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Soul restaurant opens second location with Motor City Match assistance
Motor City Match marks its 142nd brick-and-mortar business in the City of Detroit. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Detroit Soul, a farm-to-table soul food restaurant, opened its second location this week in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment.
elisportsnetwork.com
Aidan Hutchinson pays tribute to Detroit icon with 'Blade Dance'
After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the “Blade Dance,” made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood. This post was originally published on this site.
HometownLife.com
Planned RH building in downtown Birmingham becoming one of a kind in latest update
Proposed changes to the new RH building under construction on the south end of downtown Birmingham will mark a unique look not seen anywhere else in the world. Plans submitted to the city's planning board show a revision of what the outside of the building at 300-394 S. Old Woodward Ave. will look like.
metroparent.com
Experience a Winter Wonderland at Decked Out Detroit
Looking for something new to do while in downtown Detroit? There is a ton of fun for all ages located across from Campus Martius Park at Decked Out Detroit. For the first time ever, the Monroe Street Midway has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland – with Winter Bumper Cars, Puck Putt hockey-golf, an arcade and a 20-foot-high, 80-foot-long Arctic Slide.
Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors
A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.
Market Express at Hollywood Casino at Greektown Debuts Walk-Out Tech in Detroit
Hollywood Casino at Greektown has announced the opening of a new grab-and-go market that will be the first location in Detroit to utilize Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. Located in the Monroe Market food hall, the 400-sqaure-foot Market Express will allow guests to grab refreshments and snacks without having to wait in a check-out line. […] The post Market Express at Hollywood Casino at Greektown Debuts Walk-Out Tech in Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Alligators removed from home during renter eviction on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal Control went after a family of alligators in Detroit Friday. It started when officers of the court went to serve an eviction and couldn't believe what they found. Detroit Animal Care and Control officers fought to get control of an alligator and fortunately there were...
wemu.org
Ann Arbor Starbucks employees joining nationwide walkout this weekend
Starbucks employees around the country are walking out over the next three days. The goal is to draw attention to their frustration with a lack of progress with union negotiations. Several employees from all four of the unionized Ann Arbor area stores joined the nationwide walkout today and plan to continue throughout the weekend.
A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package
Between throwing parties, planning family photos, and gift-shopping, one can easily become overwhelmed by the chaos of the holidays. It’s the kind of stress that can often call for a retreat. But with all the seasonal festivities, getting out of town is not always an option. A staycation, however, can be just as relaxing, without […] The post A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Pine Knob named world's best amphitheater, 2 other Detroit venues receive big honors
The world’s best amphitheater can be found right here in Metro Detroit – Pine Knob in Clarkston. Little Caesars Arena and an iconic Downtown Detroit venue also received big honors.
secondwavemedia.com
Why this company left the office park for a spot in downtown Farmington
While not known for their office buildings, downtown Farmington has drawn another tenant away from the industrial office parks of nearby suburbs to the walkable environs of their traditional downtown. Central Data, a company founded in 1973 that provides software and services to wholesale distributors that are migrating to the Cloud, left their longtime home and moved their center of operations into a storefront office space on Grand River Avenue this past May. They are, says Head of Business Development Shane Doyle, beyond happy with their decision.
How a failed theme park nearly turned Ypsilanti farmland into lunar colonies
A decade after the first man walked on the moon, outer space nearly came to Michigan. It would have looked something like a giant geodesic dome nestled between a tube-like roller coaster named the Speed of Light and a replica lunar colony, complete with moon buggies – all perched off I-94 on Ypsilanti’s doorstep.
wrif.com
3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped
Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
Average Detroit temperature soars; What that means for our winters
Detroit's average winter temperature has warmed 4.6 degrees since 1970, according to Climate Central.
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
