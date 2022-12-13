ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Hour Detroit Magazine

Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes

The holidays are coming, and if you're looking for a new dish or two to add to your menu this year, look no further than southeast Michigan's eateries. Metro Detroit is filled with restaurants that employ primo chefs that make some of the most mouthwatering dishes around — and we got some of them to share their top holiday recipes.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Igloo Dining in Metro Detroit

Lumen’s igloos are private chalets – similar to large glass tents – which can hold up to 10 people. Each person in the group Is required to spend $35 on food and drinks, minimum, and the reservations are limited for two hours. When booking, the $35 per...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Soul restaurant opens second location with Motor City Match assistance

Motor City Match marks its 142nd brick-and-mortar business in the City of Detroit. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Detroit Soul, a farm-to-table soul food restaurant, opened its second location this week in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment.
DETROIT, MI
elisportsnetwork.com

Aidan Hutchinson pays tribute to Detroit icon with 'Blade Dance'

After sacks, Hutchinson has taken to doing the "Blade Dance," made popular by the late Detroit rapper Blade Icewood.
DETROIT, MI
metroparent.com

Experience a Winter Wonderland at Decked Out Detroit

Looking for something new to do while in downtown Detroit? There is a ton of fun for all ages located across from Campus Martius Park at Decked Out Detroit. For the first time ever, the Monroe Street Midway has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland – with Winter Bumper Cars, Puck Putt hockey-golf, an arcade and a 20-foot-high, 80-foot-long Arctic Slide.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Market Express at Hollywood Casino at Greektown Debuts Walk-Out Tech in Detroit

Hollywood Casino at Greektown has announced the opening of a new grab-and-go market that will be the first location in Detroit to utilize Amazon's Just Walk Out technology. Located in the Monroe Market food hall, the 400-square-foot Market Express will allow guests to grab refreshments and snacks without having to wait in a check-out line.
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

Ann Arbor Starbucks employees joining nationwide walkout this weekend

Starbucks employees around the country are walking out over the next three days. The goal is to draw attention to their frustration with a lack of progress with union negotiations. Several employees from all four of the unionized Ann Arbor area stores joined the nationwide walkout today and plan to continue throughout the weekend.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

A Review of the Shinola Hotel’s Holiday Package

Between throwing parties, planning family photos, and gift-shopping, one can easily become overwhelmed by the chaos of the holidays. It's the kind of stress that can often call for a retreat. But with all the seasonal festivities, getting out of town is not always an option. A staycation, however, can be just as relaxing, without having to leave town. The Shinola Hotel offers a Holiday Package that provides a relaxing retreat in downtown Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Why this company left the office park for a spot in downtown Farmington

While not known for their office buildings, downtown Farmington has drawn another tenant away from the industrial office parks of nearby suburbs to the walkable environs of their traditional downtown. Central Data, a company founded in 1973 that provides software and services to wholesale distributors that are migrating to the Cloud, left their longtime home and moved their center of operations into a storefront office space on Grand River Avenue this past May. They are, says Head of Business Development Shane Doyle, beyond happy with their decision.
FARMINGTON, MI
wrif.com

3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped

Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
DETROIT, MI

