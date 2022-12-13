Marinfloc has initiated delivery of its combined EGR bleed-off and Bilge water separators for a major South Korean newbuild project. To date, three of a total of 12 shipments for the 16,200 TEU methanol-powered vessels have been sent. All 12 vessels will be using a MAN B&W 8G95ME-C10.5-LGIM-EGRTC for methanol fuel and will be equipped with a Marinfloc CD5.0 EGR system to treat both the EGR bleed-off water and the bilge water.

3 DAYS AGO