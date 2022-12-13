Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Höegh Esperanza, FSRU for Germany's First LNG Terminal Reaches Wilhelmshaven
The Höegh Esperanza floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), for Germany's first LNG terminal, has arrived in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Uniper has informed. "The arrival of the FSRU marks an important milestone shortly before the opening of Germany's first LNG terminal on December 17, 2022," Uniper said. The FSRU was...
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
marinelink.com
Marinfloc Delivers for Methanol Fuel Containerships
Marinfloc has initiated delivery of its combined EGR bleed-off and Bilge water separators for a major South Korean newbuild project. To date, three of a total of 12 shipments for the 16,200 TEU methanol-powered vessels have been sent. All 12 vessels will be using a MAN B&W 8G95ME-C10.5-LGIM-EGRTC for methanol fuel and will be equipped with a Marinfloc CD5.0 EGR system to treat both the EGR bleed-off water and the bilge water.
marinelink.com
Scorpio Exercises Purchase Option for Six MR Tankers
Monaco-headquartered shipowner Scorpio Tankers said it has exercised its options to buy back six MR product tankers from China's CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. Scorpio had sold the six ships to CMB in 2018 and leased them back on eight-year bareboat charters with options to buy after four years. The...
marinelink.com
South Korea: Hanwha Group Inks Deal to Take Over Daewoo Shipbuilding
South Korea's Hanwha Group has signed an agreement to take over Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing on Friday. The deal comes after the two parties signed a tentative agreement in September in which affiliates of Hanwha Group, including Hanwha Aerospace Co Ltd., said they would invest 2 trillion won ($1.53 billion) in return for a 49.3% stake and management rights in Daewoo shipbuilding.
marinelink.com
Maersk Lines Up More Green Methanol Fuel Supply in the US
Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller - Maersk announced it is partnering with U.S.-based SunGas Renewables to secure a supply of green methanol to fuel its next generation of cleaner burning containerships. Under a recently signed letter of intent (LOI), SunGas Renewables, a spin-out of GTI Energy, will produce green methanol...
marinelink.com
Royal Caribbean Inks Shipbuilding Partnership Agreement in Finland
One of the world's largest cruise companies Royal Caribbean Group announced it has signed a declaration with the aim to chart the way forward for innovative and sustainable shipbuilding in Finland. The declaration, signed with the Finnish government, represented by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment (MEAE) and shipbuilder...
marinelink.com
Proman Stena Bulk Takes Delivery of Another Methanol-fuelled Tanker
Proman Stena Bulk, a JV between shipowner Stena Bulk and methanol producer Proman, has taken delivery of a methanol-fuelled tanker, Stena Prosperous. Delivered by Guangzhou Shipyard International Co Ltd (GSI) the 49,990 DWT vessel will now enter commercial operation, running fully on methanol. "The delivery caps a marquee year for...
marinelink.com
US Probing Shipping Lines’ Anti-retaliation Compliance
The United States' Federal Maritime Commission said it is asking the top 20 shipping lines calling the U.S. to provide information on how they are complying with the new prohibitions on retaliation established by the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA). The added protections against retaliation were created by...
marinelink.com
Huisman's 3,000mt+ Crane for Havfram's Offshore Wind Vessel
Dutch offshore crane maker Huisman has won a contract to supply a 3,000mt+ Leg Encircling Crane (LEC) to be installed on Havfram's first Wind Turbine Installation Vessel. This is Huisman's thirteenth LEC order since the start of 2021, and and second this week, after announcing a similar deal to supply a crane for Cadeler's offshore wind vessel.
marinelink.com
Singapore's Tan tapped as Vice-Chair of IMO MEPC
Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) officer, Tan Hanqiang, currently First Secretary (Maritime), High Commission of the Republic of Singapore to the United Kingdom (UK), has been appointed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as Vice-Chair of the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) with effective December 16, 2022. Tan succeeds Harry Conway (Liberia).
marinelink.com
Wind Turbine Maker Vestas to Hire First Asia-designed CSOV
Shipbuilder Marco Polo Marine's Taiwan-based subsidiary, PKR Offshore, has signed a deal with wind turbine maker Vestas Taiwan Co., Ltd, for the maiden deployment of its new Commissioning Service Operations Vessel (CSOV). The new CSOV, which will be able to accommodate up to 110 persons, will be deployed for work...
marinelink.com
APL England Fittings in Poor Condition Prior to Containers Loss off Sydney
Fixed container securing arrangements on containership APL England were in poor state of repair and corroded prior to loss of dozens containers in heavy seas off Sydney, an Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigation found. The Singapore-flagged containership was making way down the east coast of Australia on May 24,...
