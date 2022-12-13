ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are Actually The Best Supplements To Take For Hair Growth, Nutritionists Say

By Lisa Cupido
 4 days ago

When it comes to hair growth and achieving stronger, shinier hair, what you put into your body is even more important than what you apply to your hair. A balanced diet is your secret weapon, and adding supplements to enhance your diet and ensure you’re getting all of the best nutrients is an excellent idea, as well. There are a few vitamins and minerals that work together to boost your hair’s health. Here, we explored a few of them — and focused on one in particular. These are the best supplements to take for hair growth, according to hair and health experts.

A Balance Of Nutrients

Isaac Robertson, co-founder at Total Shape and a CISSN and ISSA certified professional, didn’t just list one supplement that you need to take above all others. Robertson stresses the importance of including an array of nutrients for balance.

“The best supplements for hair growth are vitamin B, Biotin, vitamin C, Iron, Keratin, vitamin D, Zinc, and vitamin A,” Robertston said. These supplements increase metabolism and nervous system functioning, increase red blood cells, help in maintaining immunity, and make hair stronger. Iron plays an important role in hair growth as iron deficiency is the main reason for hair fall when a body does not receive enough. [Without] vitamin D the keratin level in the body falls which leads to hair fall. Zinc helps to create DNA. Vitamin A helps in activating hair follicle stem cells.”

The brands that Robertson recommends for the best hair supplements are Nutrafol, Viviscal, and Biotin by Nature Made.

What About Collagen?

There’s no denying that collagen has been having a moment for a few year now. Whether you choose to add this supplement in powder or pill form, many experts say it has fantastic benefits for your skin and hair.

“Collagen is the protein that provides strength to our hair and skin,” said Dr. Yoram Harth, FAAD, Board Certified Dermatologist and medical director of MDhair. “Recent studies show that taking a scoop or two of collagen peptide powder daily can diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also makes the skin look healthier and younger, and hair follicles produce better hair.”

How do you choose a collagen supplement?

There are multiple collagen supplements. “The main differences between collagen supplements are the source — marine or bovine, powder or capsules, flavored or unflavored, as well as the ingredients added to collagen,” Dr. Harth said.

Marine collagen sourced from wild-caught deep-sea fish is regarded as healthier and cleaner than bovine collagen sourced from animal hides, according to Dr. Harth. “Cows have a much higher risk of contamination with hormones and antibiotics than wild-caught fish,” Dr. Harth said. “Marine collagen is also better absorbed in the gut than bovine collagen and, when ethically sourced, is better for the environment.”

Should you take collagen powder or capsules?

Powder for the win! “Due to their size, collagen capsules contain a tiny amount of collagen,” Dr. Harth said. “If you want to take an adequate amount of collagen, look for collagen peptides. The powder contains much more collagen than capsules and is easier to consume in hot and cold drinks.”

Dr. Harth stresses looking for unflavored collage powder because they don’t contain sugar and will dissolve in any liquid you want to drink.

Curious about collagen? Here’s one to try: MDhair’s Marine Collagen peptides.

As always, visiting a board-certified dermatologist about hair thinning and hair loss is your best first move as this will help you pinpoint the root cause of your issues so that you can create a more targeted solution.

