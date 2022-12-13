Read full article on original website
newway
3d ago
So the March to SOCIALISM / MARXISM continues. Equal opportunity is the founding of this country, not the equity of outcome of Russia and China
Tara Hart
3d ago
Just stop this Marxist madness!!!! Trust me I had to flee California because of this crap!!!!!!! How about we stop judging based on skin color (racism) and start judging on actions!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 NC counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
WBTV
Brothers open new Italian deli in Concord with help of Small Business Center and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, November 18, Kannapolis residents and brothers Tom and Johnny Cook officially opened Tutti’s Italian Market and Deli on Cabarrus Avenue. Their journey to opening their doors was long and full of roadblocks and challenges. The support from the Small Business Center at...
North Carolina leads nation in reported drag event backlash: GLAAD report
A GLAAD report released last month is shedding light on the fraught state of drag artist-led events in the United States, and North Carolina is at the front of the pack.
rhinotimes.com
Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!
For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
WBTV
Matthew Dobson is first recipient of Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Matthew Dobson has been selected as the first recipient of the Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. The scholarship was established by Shuping’s widow, Haylee Shuping, to provide financial assistance to deserving Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T.) students who are pursuing public safety careers in Rowan and Cabarrus counties. Jason Shuping died on December 16, 2020, while on duty with the Concord Police Department.
WBTV
Several local towns to receive Rural Transformation Grants from NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that 42 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina. A total of $19.76 million will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the Fund, which helps local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Biden last year. The North Carolina Department of Commerce and its Rural Economic Development Division administers the fund.
WBTV
Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County receives a $90,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County has received a $90,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 15 Critical Home Repair Projects in Cabarrus County. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
North Carolina taxpayers will pay $13M to chemical company to build tech park
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global chemicals company Albemarle by $13 million to build a technology park in Charlotte. State officials awarded Albemarle nearly $13 million in incentives to develop an Albemarle Technology Park in Mecklenburg County to research lithium materials, the company announced this week. The deal announced Tuesday requires Albemarle to invest $180 million and create 205 jobs, which are slated to pay...
WBTV
‘Significant progress’ keeping complete restoration of gas lines in Stanly Co. on track
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Natural Gas technicians have made ‘significant progress’ on gas line repairs after an outage in Stanly County affected thousands of customers this week. According to the company, service has been restored to approximately 2,300 of the 3,200 affected customers as of 5...
WBTV
Once service is restored, Piedmont Natural Gas to investigate cutting of gas line
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Natural Gas is continuing to work to restore service to thousands of homes, businesses, and schools in Stanly County. On Tuesday afternoon a third-party contractor cut a six inch gas line that supplies natural gas to the county. “Good news is our crews have...
WBTV
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
WBTV
2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution
It was a holiday moment that would put a smile on Clark Griswold’s face. The idea comes out of the Homeless Prevention Committee. There’s one post office right in the middle of North Carolina that is especially busy. Local police, fire departments donate clothes for kids in support...
WBTV
Union County schools to start classes weeks earlier next year
Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old weeks after she was last seen. Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home on the evening of Nov. 23 and has not been seen since. Federal judge approves Tepper company’s bankruptcy settlement. Updated: 7 hours ago. A federal judge has approved the bankruptcy settlement...
North Carolina governor hopeful feds will solve Shanquella Robinson’s death
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that his thoughts are with the family of a Charlotte woman who died in late October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. Cooper said he was hopeful the FBI will solve the case of Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death and find out what happened.
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. seeing surge in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Just a few weeks since Thanksgiving and Mecklenburg County is seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases. According to the county health department, between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8, there were 3,122 cases reported, a 109% increase from the previous two-week period. This indicates a moderate transmission of illness.
WBTV
CMS holds emergency meeting to discuss 'personnel matter'
Starting next year, classes will begin on Aug. 9, weeks earlier than years past, which will shorten summer break. Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old weeks after she was last seen. Updated: 9 hours ago. Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home on the evening of Nov. 23 and has not...
WBTV
The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte launches its Christmas gift distribution
According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened around 2:46 am. at a Circle K on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville. Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, who was living with the victim, was charged on Monday. Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case. Updated:...
Closings, trash pickup changes expected in Triad during Christmas and New Year’s holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays, the preceding Fridays and succeeding Mondays – and sometimes more – come into play when local governments are scheduling office hours and services for those weeks. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. […]
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Buys New Shoes For Animal Shelter Staff
The Guilford County Manager’s Contingency Fund is money allocated to the county manager each year to help him or her pay for unexpected and special matters that weren’t anticipated when the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approves the new fiscal budget each June. Usually, that means the fund...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC
A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
