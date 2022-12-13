Read full article on original website
Virgin to fly ‘net-zero’ transatlantic Boeing 787
Virgin Atlantic plans to operate a Boeing 787 from London to New York, powered solely by waste oils and fats, a move hailed as a step toward reducing aviation’s significant environmental impact. Billed as the “world’s first” net zero transatlantic flight, the aircraft will hit the skies in 2023...
The world is burning more coal than ever before, new report shows
The global energy crisis caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine has pushed global demand for coal — the most polluting of all fossil fuels — to a record high in 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. Demand for coal is set to grow 1.2%...
