Patriots get Rhamondre Stevenson, 2 more playmakers back at final Arizona practice

TUSCON, Ariz. — Reinforcements arrived for the Patriots at the University of Arizona on Friday afternoon. Playmakers Jakobi Meyers (head), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jack Jones (knee) all returned for the team’s final practice in Tucson. None of the three had been spotted on the practice field this week, though Meyers was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday.
With injuries on offense, here are 5 receivers Patriots need to step up for Mac Jones

Mac Jones needs help. If he’s going to get it Sunday, it might have to come from an unlikely source. The Patriots are currently dealing with injuries to their leading rusher, Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers (concussion), and second leading receiver DeVante Parker (concussion). To add to that, Stevenson has the fourth most receiving yards on the Patriots.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Claim the $200 sign up offer Friday

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The race is on for the top Ohio sports betting apps, as the main players look to grow their user...
Deatrich Wise has positive Christian Barmore update, Patriots DL can be activated vs. Raiders

TUSCON, Ariz. — The Patriots could get a game-wrecker back on their defensive line this weekend. Christian Barmore returned to practice at the University of Arizona this week and is eligible to be activated off injured reserve for Sunday’s date with the Raiders. He’s been sidelined for almost two months with a knee injury. Asked about Barmore’s status on Friday afternoon, Bill Belichick was non-committal.
Josh McDaniels gives a scouting report on Patriots’ Mac Jones as he gets set to face his old QB

Mac Jones probably misses Josh McDaniels. On Friday, it sounded like the feeling was mutual. Last season, the Patriots quarterback put together a solid rookie season with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. Jones finished in the top 15 in many passing categories en route to earning Pro Bowl honors and a spot in the NFL’s ‘Top 100 Players of 2022′ list.
