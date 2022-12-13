Read full article on original website
Related
What ex-Patriots that Josh McDaniels brought to Raiders are saying about former team
There are a lot of former Patriots on the Las Vegas Raiders. That’ll happen when a coach leaves one NFL team and heads to another so it’s not a surprise to see several former Patriots following Josh McDaniels out west. There are nine former Patriots currently on the Raiders and it’s possible that several will be looking for some revenge on their former team.
Danny Amendola explains what Josh McDaniels did that ‘can’t be replicated’ by Matt Patricia
Danny Amendola loves Matt Patricia. But the former New England Patriots receiver says that, when it comes to coaching offense, there are some things that Patricia’s predecessor did that are hard to replicate. Amendola appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this week and discussed the current state of...
NFL Playoff picture: Who Patriots fans should be rooting for in Week 15
After beating the Cardinals on Monday night, the New England Patriots have another road game against a team — the Raiders — that’s currently under .500. For the Patriots’ playoff hopes, it’s not exactly a must-win with four games left, but the path to the postseason gets a lot harder if they lose.
Patriots get Rhamondre Stevenson, 2 more playmakers back at final Arizona practice
TUSCON, Ariz. — Reinforcements arrived for the Patriots at the University of Arizona on Friday afternoon. Playmakers Jakobi Meyers (head), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jack Jones (knee) all returned for the team’s final practice in Tucson. None of the three had been spotted on the practice field this week, though Meyers was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday.
With injuries on offense, here are 5 receivers Patriots need to step up for Mac Jones
Mac Jones needs help. If he’s going to get it Sunday, it might have to come from an unlikely source. The Patriots are currently dealing with injuries to their leading rusher, Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers (concussion), and second leading receiver DeVante Parker (concussion). To add to that, Stevenson has the fourth most receiving yards on the Patriots.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Patriots rule 3 starters out, list Rhamondre Stevenson and 5 others as questionable
TUSCON, Ariz. — The Patriots could sport a few drastically different looks on Sunday afternoon in the desert; they have key game-time decisions that will alter the offense’s outlook. While DeVante Parker (head), Jalen Mills (groin) and Isaiah Wynn (foot) have all been ruled out, New England listed...
Jayson Tatum rips Al Horford ejection call for elbowing Mo Wagner: ‘That was unbelievable’
BOSTON — Al Horford was ejected for the first time in seven years on Friday night against the Orlando Magic after an altercation with Mo Wagner and Jayson Tatum was still reeling in the aftermath of the call after Boston’s ugly defeat. The All-Star forward did not mince...
Here are 3 things the Patriots must do to beat the Las Vegas Raiders
The odds aren’t in the Patriots favor. After struggling to start this season, this 7-6 squad needs to go on a run if they’re going to make the playoffs. Standing in Bill Belichick’s way is former assistant Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders. After beating the...
Mac Jones has been one of the NFL’s best QBs since the Patriots bye week
Mac Jones looked different at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season. The quarterback struggled out of the gate. Jones threw 784 yards to go with two touchdowns and five interceptions in the first three games. Jones averaged 261.3 passing yards per game. He was 11th in the NFL in passing, but 27th in touchdowns and tied for first in interceptions.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Claim the $200 sign up offer Friday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The race is on for the top Ohio sports betting apps, as the main players look to grow their user...
Lou Merloni joins WEEI Red Sox radio booth as Joe Castiglione takes reduced role
Joe Castiglione, the longtime voice of Boston Red Sox radio broadcasts will be taking a smaller role in his 41st season in the booth, with Lou Merloni set to fill in many of those gaps. Castiglione will call 81 of the team’s 162 games on the radio this season, the...
U.S. Army Bowl: How to watch Springfield Central QB Will Watson III play in showcase
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III will introduce himself to the rest of the country on Saturday. The Golden Eagles senior will play in the U.S. Army Bowl with and against some...
Deatrich Wise has positive Christian Barmore update, Patriots DL can be activated vs. Raiders
TUSCON, Ariz. — The Patriots could get a game-wrecker back on their defensive line this weekend. Christian Barmore returned to practice at the University of Arizona this week and is eligible to be activated off injured reserve for Sunday’s date with the Raiders. He’s been sidelined for almost two months with a knee injury. Asked about Barmore’s status on Friday afternoon, Bill Belichick was non-committal.
What Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick told Will Watson after Springfield QB committed
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Following Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson’s verbal commitment to Virginia Tech, his cell phone exploded with texts and social media comments congratulating him on the decision. If you purchase a product...
Al Horford ejected for elbowing Mo Wagner in groin during Celtics-Magic tilt
Al Horford’s return to the floor for the Celtics after a five-game absence on Friday night was cut short against the Orlando Magic after an altercation with Magic big man Moe Wagner. Horford and Wagner were tussling in a loose ball situation that led to officials calling a foul...
Zach Wilson back as Jets starting QB after Mike White not cleared by doctors
The roller coaster ride at quarterback continues for the New York Jets. On Friday, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that second-year quarterback Zach Wilson will return as the starter this week against the Detroit Lions after doctors did not clear Mike White to play. White had participated in practice this...
Seahawks vs. 49ers: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch Thursday Night Football
We’ll find out on Thursday night, as the rookie quarterback heads to one of the NFL’s most hostile environments in Seattle. The 49ers stunned the Buccaneers last weekend, with Purdy throwing a pair of touchdown passes in a 35-7 beatdown of Tom Brady and company. Listed as questionable...
FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 15: $5 turns into $125 instantly
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With just four weeks left until the NFL postseason, our FanDuel promo code offer (here) ups the ante for new...
Josh McDaniels gives a scouting report on Patriots’ Mac Jones as he gets set to face his old QB
Mac Jones probably misses Josh McDaniels. On Friday, it sounded like the feeling was mutual. Last season, the Patriots quarterback put together a solid rookie season with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. Jones finished in the top 15 in many passing categories en route to earning Pro Bowl honors and a spot in the NFL’s ‘Top 100 Players of 2022′ list.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0