Shirtless suspect wanted for 2020 murder arrested after leading Detroit police on foot chase

DETROIT (WWJ) - A man wanted in connection to an unsolved homicide case from two years ago was taken into custody Monday afternoon after Detroit police blocked off several neighborhood streets and chased the suspect on foot on the city's east side.

According to WWJ's Charlie Langton, the shirtless man was arrested by authorities around 4:30 p.m. following a search in the area of Queen and Bringard, just south of 8 Mile and Gratiot.

Police began blocking off the area around 3:45 p.m. after investigators said they were acting on a warrant for a man wanted in a murder that occurred on the city's east side back in November of 2020.

The Fugitive Apprehension Team was serving that warrant when the suspect took off on foot, leading police on a brief chase before he was eventually arrested.

"This is a person that is wanted for homicide from two years ago. So we’ll just keep going, heavily engaged trying to do what we can," Charles Fitzgerald, Detroit police assistant chief, told FOX 2 .

But Langton said the arrest may not be the only one made in the two-year-old homicide case.

"Detroit police say the investigation is not over -- that arrest could lead to more arrests," Langton said. "I guess the moral of the story is Detroit police are never giving up."

Further information was not released by authorities, but an update on the case is expected to be announced at a later time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.