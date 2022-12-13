ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Johnny Sexton back in Leinster squad for Gloucester game

Venue: The RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 16 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Sounds; match report on BBC Sport website. Johnny Sexton has returned to the Leinster squad for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester as he is named on the bench.
BBC

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident

Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
BBC

Hudson challenges Cardiff City to follow Robinson's scoring example

Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson has praised the impact of top scorer Callum Robinson and challenged others to share the goalscoring load. Robinson joined at the end of the summer transfer window from West Bromwich Albion and has scored four goals. He has also claimed four assists in a side...
BBC

Rangers: What awaits new manager Michael Beale in first test?

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 15 December Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen to commentary and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene. On the eve of his first competitive game in charge of Rangers, Michael Beale said he felt "very comfortable in...
BBC

Raith Rovers need 'funds and expertise' or must scale back operations

Raith Rovers are calling on prospective investors to provide money and ideas to the Championship club to avoid a reduction in their football operations. A statement highlighted that since the club was taken over in 2005 its "average operating loss has been around £150,000 a season", though a debt of about £500,000 had been paid off.
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Your guide to this weekend's top-flight action

It's back to Scottish Premiership business after a month-long break for the World Cup and we can't wait. Rangers have already picked up three points by beating Hibernian but Motherwell v St Mirren didn't get out of the starting blocks following the wintry weather and on Saturday Livingston's pitch was deemed unplayable for the visit of Dundee United.
The Guardian

Beau Greaves denied by William O’Connor on her PDC world darts debut

Beau Greaves’ highly anticipated debut at the PDC world championship ended in a hard-fought defeat to William O’Connor at London’s Alexandra Palace. The 18-year-old Greaves, ranked second on the women’s order of merit, is one of the sport’s rising stars but was the underdog against her Irish opponent, ranked 36th in the world and making his sixth consecutive Ally Pally appearance. Greaves started in breathtaking fashion, however, taking the first leg with a 120 checkout.
The Guardian

Oli McBurnie cleared of stamping on pitch-invading Nottingham Forest fan

The Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been cleared of stamping on a pitch-invading fan after claiming he hopped over him to protect his injured foot. The 26-year-old Scotland international was acquitted of assaulting Nottingham Forest supporter George Brinkley, after the player’s barrister said McBurnie had been “like a ballerina” in avoiding contact.
BBC

Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall

Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
BBC

Hospitals told to free up beds for ambulance strike

Hospitals should free up beds to prepare for "extensive disruption" caused by ambulance staff strikes in England, NHS bosses have urged. They said patients need to be safely discharged where possible to enable ambulance staff to hand over patients. Ambulance staff are to walk out on 21 and 28 December...

