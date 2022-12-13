Read full article on original website
Fernando Santos fired by Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup drama
Portugal’s dramatic 2022 World Cup run has been punctuated with their head coach getting axed. Fernando Santos was dumped by Portugal on Thursday after the team was eliminated by Morocco, 1-0, in the World Cup quarterfinals, the second straight game in which Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup. Santos, 68, took over as Portugal’s coach following the 2014 World Cup after the team fired Paulo Bento. Santos coached Greece from 2010-14. In 2016, Santos led Portugal to a UEFA European Championship title, the country’s first major international trophy. Portugal was then eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 at the...
Cristiano Ronaldo training with Real Madrid after Man Utd exit and linked with shock transfer as he keeps up fitness
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been spotted training at Real Madrid, according to sensational reports. The Portugal star left the World Cup following his nation's shock quarter-final defeat against Morocco. Ronaldo, 37, was axed by Manchester United before the tournament, with his £500,000-a-week contract torn up. And the five-time Ballon d'Or...
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi
Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, showed support to her husband as he played against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 13. The model watched the game accompanied by their son, Matteo Messi, and her mother-in-law, Celia Maria Cuccittini. Argentina beat the European team and it will now face France in the final game. At the stadium, Roccuzzo wore Argentina’s World Cup purple jersey. The style features light purple stripes and a flame print coming from the bottom of the shirt. She paired it with light blue jeans. To accessorize,...
FIFA Reportedly Rejects Zelensky’s World Cup Final Request
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to give a video message about world peace ahead of the start of Sunday’s World Cup final match in Qatar but FIFA turned him down, according to an unidentified source quoted by CNN. FIFA is, however, still holding talks with Ukraine, the source said. Zelensky has used video appearances at the Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, the G20 Summit, and several countries’ legislatures, as well as interviews with notable personalities like Sean Penn and David Letterman, to keep the spotlight on the war in Ukraine.
Lukashenko lashes out at officials because Belarus failed to reach Qatar World Cup finals
The president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko has publicly criticised senior officials for the country failing to reach the World Cup finals.A televised meeting saw him berating Sport and Tourism Minister Sergei Kovalchuk, Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration Igor Lutsky, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko and the President of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee Viktor Lukashenko, because Belarus were not at the finals.Footage showed the president personally attacking Mr Kovalchuk on the lack of a Belarusian team at the World Cup in Qatar.He said: “The World Cup is on. Sergei Mikhailovich, I somehow didn’t spot our football players...
What Will Happen to Qatar’s Stadiums After the World Cup?
The largest stadium by capacity in Connecticut is the Yale Bowl in New Haven. It holds a little over 60,000 spectators, but is a pretty bare-bones venue, considering it was built way back in 1914. It looks exactly like the Rose Bowl, and actually inspired Pasadena’s iconic arena. Why...
