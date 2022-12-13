ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Woman found dead inside vehicle in Waukegan

By Glenn Marshall, Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Waukegan.

The woman was discovered slumped over in a vehicle around 7 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Waukegan Road, just outside VP Logistics.

Police said the woman had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Officials have not yet provided further details in the shooting.

Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest is urged to call the Waukegan Police Department tip line at: (847) 360-9001.

