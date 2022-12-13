Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Real-world studies show updated Covid-19 boosters offer important protection against urgent care visits and hospitalizations
Although the updated Covid-19 vaccines don't offer complete protection against a trip to the hospital or urgent care, they do offer important defense against the virus, particularly for seniors, two new studies show. "Both studies show that there's quite an important benefit from the bivalent booster that it's adding quite...
The death penalty in the US remains in decline during 'the year of the botched execution,' analysis finds
The use and imposition of the death penalty in America saw a continued decline in 2022 as polls showed public support for capital punishment stayed near historic lows, according to a year-end report by the Death Penalty Information Center. While several factors have contributed to what the non-profit describes as...
5 things to know for December 16: Ukraine, Covid, Twitter, Immigration, Climate
Much of the East Coast will be hunkering down this weekend as snow and ice begin to smother parts of the Mid-Atlantic and New England. The region is gearing up for the same powerful storm system that's already brought several cities across the South to a halt, with at least 50 tornadoes reported this week in Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.
