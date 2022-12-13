Read full article on original website
MLive.com
After extended break, Michigan set for first-ever matchup with Lipscomb
ANN ARBOR -- Before Michigan plays a very familiar nonconference opponent, the Wolverines will face one for the first time in program history. Lipscomb comes to Crisler Center on Saturday (4:01 p.m. ET, BTN Plus), part of a quasi doubleheader with the Michigan women, who tip at noon ET against Appalachian State.
MLive.com
3-star CB Sean Brown flips commitment from Arizona to Michigan State
Michigan State continues to put together a late surge in recruiting. Sean Brown, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Simi Valley High School in California, announced his commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Friday. He had been committed to Arizona since June but the Spartans extended an offer last week and he took an official visit over the weekend.
MLive.com
Boise State TE transfer Tyneil Hopper commits to Michigan State
Michigan State is loading up on tight end additions from the portal. Tyneil Hopper, a tight end transfer from Boise State, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday. After five seasons with the Broncos, he entered the portal as a graduate transfer earlier this month with one year of eligibility left. His commitment came one day after reporting an offer from the Spartans.
MLive.com
4-star QB Sam Leavitt commits to Michigan State
Less than a week before the start of the early signing period, Michigan State now has a quarterback in its next recruiting class. Sam Leavitt, a four-star quarterback from West Linn High School in Oregon, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday. The dual-threat committed to Washington State in July but picked up an offer from Michigan State last week, took an official visit to East Lansing over the weekend and decommitted from the Cougars on Wednesday.
MLive.com
North Carolina transfer kicker Jonathan Kim commits to Michigan State
Michigan State just landed its second addition from the portal of the night. Jonathan Kim, a transfer kicker from North Carolina, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday. That was shortly after Wisconsin cornerback transfer Semar Melvin committed to Michigan State. It’s unclear if Kim, who has two years of eligibility left, will be a scholarship addition or a walk-on.
MLive.com
3-star WR Aziah Johnson commits to Michigan State
A week before the start of the early signing period, Michigan State added to its next recruiting class. Aziah Johnson, a 2023 three-star wide receiver from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va., announced his commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday. He took an official visit to East Lansing earlier this month.
MLive.com
Detroit Catholic Central wrestling guided by ‘moxie’ and ‘family’ in state title quest
Mitch Hancock knows a thing or two about success in the sport of wrestling. The head coach of the prestigious Detroit Catholic Central wrestling program, Hancock has won eight state championships since 2010. In high school, Hancock was an individual state champion for Catholic Central as well, claiming the 160-pound...
MLive.com
Jackson builds early lead, holds off Pontiac
JACKSON -- A strong first half led to a large lead in the third quarter for the Jackson boys basketball team on Friday and, even after Pontiac’s shooters started to heat up, the Vikings were able to hold them off for a 59-45 win. Savonn Campbell had 21 points...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Saline girls remain unbeaten, Dexter boys get in win column
The cohesiveness has been there to start this season for Saline’s girls basketball team and it continued Friday. The Hornets shut down Monroe en route to a 49-14 win, which pushed their win streak to five games to start the year.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Bread Gal’s granola cookies and galettes
SAGINAW, MI — The Bread Gal’s new granola cookies are sweet, salty and super popular. “They have been flying off the shelves,” said Maria Austin, the new owner of The Bread Gal, formerly The Bread Guy, located at 411 Hancock St. in Old Town Saginaw.
MLive.com
Detroit Catholic Central wrestling tops shorthanded Davison, 58-19, with pins galore
NOVI -- Usually a highly-anticipated matchup, the wrestling match between Detroit Catholic Central and Davison was not as contentious as expected on Wednesday night thanks to Davison being severely shorthanded. With Davison cut down by illness and some injuries they are hoping are short term, Catholic Central still showed up...
Flint-area basketball highlights: Robert Lee explodes for 33 points as Beecher remains unbeaten
FLINT – Robert Lee exploded for a career-high 33 points Friday in leading Beecher to a 78-38 victory over Bendle. Lee also had nine rebounds as the Bucs improved to 3-0.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jonesville boys stay unbeaten with win over Homer
The Jonesville boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a 44-40 win over Homer in Big 8 play on Thursday. The Comets and Trojans played to a 9-9 tie after one quarter and a 20-20 tie at halftime before Jonesville pulled slightly ahead in the second half.
MLive.com
Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm
Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm. Al Jakubowski, Crime Stoppers Board Member, speaks during a Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County press conference announcing a new incentive program offering a reward of $500 for tips that lead to the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm during a press release at Flint olice Department Headquarters on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Get Photo.
