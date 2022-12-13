ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

After extended break, Michigan set for first-ever matchup with Lipscomb

ANN ARBOR -- Before Michigan plays a very familiar nonconference opponent, the Wolverines will face one for the first time in program history. Lipscomb comes to Crisler Center on Saturday (4:01 p.m. ET, BTN Plus), part of a quasi doubleheader with the Michigan women, who tip at noon ET against Appalachian State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

3-star CB Sean Brown flips commitment from Arizona to Michigan State

Michigan State continues to put together a late surge in recruiting. Sean Brown, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Simi Valley High School in California, announced his commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Friday. He had been committed to Arizona since June but the Spartans extended an offer last week and he took an official visit over the weekend.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Boise State TE transfer Tyneil Hopper commits to Michigan State

Michigan State is loading up on tight end additions from the portal. Tyneil Hopper, a tight end transfer from Boise State, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday. After five seasons with the Broncos, he entered the portal as a graduate transfer earlier this month with one year of eligibility left. His commitment came one day after reporting an offer from the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

4-star QB Sam Leavitt commits to Michigan State

Less than a week before the start of the early signing period, Michigan State now has a quarterback in its next recruiting class. Sam Leavitt, a four-star quarterback from West Linn High School in Oregon, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday. The dual-threat committed to Washington State in July but picked up an offer from Michigan State last week, took an official visit to East Lansing over the weekend and decommitted from the Cougars on Wednesday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

North Carolina transfer kicker Jonathan Kim commits to Michigan State

Michigan State just landed its second addition from the portal of the night. Jonathan Kim, a transfer kicker from North Carolina, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday. That was shortly after Wisconsin cornerback transfer Semar Melvin committed to Michigan State. It’s unclear if Kim, who has two years of eligibility left, will be a scholarship addition or a walk-on.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

3-star WR Aziah Johnson commits to Michigan State

A week before the start of the early signing period, Michigan State added to its next recruiting class. Aziah Johnson, a 2023 three-star wide receiver from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va., announced his commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday. He took an official visit to East Lansing earlier this month.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jackson builds early lead, holds off Pontiac

JACKSON -- A strong first half led to a large lead in the third quarter for the Jackson boys basketball team on Friday and, even after Pontiac’s shooters started to heat up, the Vikings were able to hold them off for a 59-45 win. Savonn Campbell had 21 points...
PONTIAC, MI
MLive.com

Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm

Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm. Al Jakubowski, Crime Stoppers Board Member, speaks during a Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County press conference announcing a new incentive program offering a reward of $500 for tips that lead to the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm during a press release at Flint olice Department Headquarters on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Get Photo.
FLINT, MI

