Less than a week before the start of the early signing period, Michigan State now has a quarterback in its next recruiting class. Sam Leavitt, a four-star quarterback from West Linn High School in Oregon, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday. The dual-threat committed to Washington State in July but picked up an offer from Michigan State last week, took an official visit to East Lansing over the weekend and decommitted from the Cougars on Wednesday.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO