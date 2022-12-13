Janet Jackson announces dates for 50th-anniversary tour following 4-year hiatus

Five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Janet Jackson announced Monday dates for her new tour.

Jackson’s ninth tour, “Together Again,” comes after being off the road for four years.

Live Nation said the tour will offer fans a chance to reunite with Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment as well as celebrate two milestones of her two most critically acclaimed albums, “The Velvet Rope” and “Janet.”

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ludacris is also set to join Jackson on tour as a special guest.

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will start in spring 2023.

Jackson is set to perform at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on April 27th.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, December 16th at 11 a.m.

