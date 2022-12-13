ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

1 killed in head-on crash with semi in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash with a semitruck in Osceola County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Thursday around 6 a.m. on Osceola Polk Line Road and Sandy Ridge Drive. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian killed in crash on SR-46 in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in a crash Thursday evening on State Road 46 in Sanford, according to the Sanford Police Department. According to officers, the wreck occurred near SR-46 and Mangostine Avenue. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off Florida | ‘Brutal rapist’ arrested in...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

32-year-old Clermont man killed in crash with pole, tree, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Clermont man was killed in a crash Tuesday when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole and a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle around 11:10 p.m. [TRENDING: Video shows...
CLERMONT, FL
aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee man killed in pre-dawn head-on collision

A Kissimmee man was killed on Osceola-Polk Line Road Thursday morning before dawn when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck, Florida Highway Patrol has reported. The 33-year-old man was traveling westbound near Sandy Ridge Lane shortly before 6 a.m. when, as FHP reports, his Toyota Camry veered into the eastbound lane into the direct path of the semi-truck driven by a man from Riverview. The two collided head-on, causing the truck to jackknife and block the eastbound lanes. Another vehicle traveling eastbound behind the truck crashed into the truck’s trailer.
KISSIMMEE, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

TikTok Star Ali Spice Dies in DeLand Car Accident

DELAND, Fla. - Ali Spice, a famous content creator on the social platform TikTok, was killed on Sunday in a car accident on SR-44 near DeLand. She was 21 years old at the time of her death. According to sources familiar with the incident, the crash killed her and two other passengers, 25 year-old Daytona Beach resident Kyle Moser and Ava Fellerman, a friend.
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: Woman found shot after calls of gunfire at 2 Orlando resorts

Deputies said a woman was found shot and a suspect is in custody after gunfire was reported at two Orlando resorts late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested after getting into an accident on I-4 at the Osceola County line.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

