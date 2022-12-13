Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
click orlando
1 killed in head-on crash with semi in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash with a semitruck in Osceola County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Thursday around 6 a.m. on Osceola Polk Line Road and Sandy Ridge Drive. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead...
click orlando
Body ID’d as man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies identified a body found over two weeks ago in a swampy area in Kissimmee as a 73-year-old man who was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day. On Dec. 1, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies found an unidentified body about one mile...
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
click orlando
Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
click orlando
Pedestrian killed in crash on SR-46 in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in a crash Thursday evening on State Road 46 in Sanford, according to the Sanford Police Department. According to officers, the wreck occurred near SR-46 and Mangostine Avenue. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off Florida | ‘Brutal rapist’ arrested in...
click orlando
Man arrested over a year after deadly hit-and-run in Orlando, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Augustine man was arrested Wednesday over a year after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Orlando that killed a bicyclist, according to deputies. Martin Collante, 29, is accused of vehicular homicide in connection with the fatal crash that occurred on Aug....
click orlando
32-year-old Clermont man killed in crash with pole, tree, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Clermont man was killed in a crash Tuesday when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole and a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle around 11:10 p.m. [TRENDING: Video shows...
click orlando
Convicted rapist on the run after skipping court in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a convicted rapist who skipped out of a court appearance and is on the run. Diga Charles, 37, was arrested in 2020 on several counts of raping a teenager. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten...
fox35orlando.com
Another driver loses control, crashes into Phantom Fireworks building in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A second person crashed into Phantom Fireworks early Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after a 53-year-old man died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of the building igniting a huge fire. Around 2:17 a.m., West Melbourne Police said they received a...
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee man killed in pre-dawn head-on collision
A Kissimmee man was killed on Osceola-Polk Line Road Thursday morning before dawn when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck, Florida Highway Patrol has reported. The 33-year-old man was traveling westbound near Sandy Ridge Lane shortly before 6 a.m. when, as FHP reports, his Toyota Camry veered into the eastbound lane into the direct path of the semi-truck driven by a man from Riverview. The two collided head-on, causing the truck to jackknife and block the eastbound lanes. Another vehicle traveling eastbound behind the truck crashed into the truck’s trailer.
fox35orlando.com
‘Turn yourself in:’ Mom of 25-year-old Florida man killed in wrong-way crash wants justice
DELAND, Fla. - The mom of one of the victims of a triple deadly crash in Volusia County said her son was loved by everyone he met. Theresa Moser said her son Kyle Moser had just turned 25 and was the youngest of her five children. Moser was killed in...
click orlando
Orange County man accused of breaking into home after crashing stolen car through 2 auto shops
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – An Orange County man was arrested Sunday after police said he crashed a stolen car through two auto repair shops in Altamonte Springs before going on to burglarize a nearby home. At about 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, Ryan Chapman, 25, was caught on surveillance video...
newsdaytonabeach.com
TikTok Star Ali Spice Dies in DeLand Car Accident
DELAND, Fla. - Ali Spice, a famous content creator on the social platform TikTok, was killed on Sunday in a car accident on SR-44 near DeLand. She was 21 years old at the time of her death. According to sources familiar with the incident, the crash killed her and two other passengers, 25 year-old Daytona Beach resident Kyle Moser and Ava Fellerman, a friend.
click orlando
‘Brutal rapist’ arrested in Orange County after woman found mutilated, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A registered sexual predator considered a “brutal rapist” after a woman was found mutilated has been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested Thursday after receiving a tip from a resident around...
WESH
Chief: Downtown Orlando shooting that left 9 injured resulted from ongoing gang dispute
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police Chief Eric Smith gave an update on a downtown Orlando shooting that occurred over the summer. The shooting happened near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue around 2:22 a.m. Jul. 31. Police said there was a fight that led up to the shooting.
click orlando
Man found guilty in death of 73-year-old Volusia County woman killed in street racing crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for a 2019 street racing crash that killed a 73-year-old woman in Ormond Beach has been found guilty. Eric Worthington was found guilty of vehicular homicide, according to the Seventh Judicial Circuit. [TRENDING: Video shows Tavares officer overdose after being exposed to...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: Woman found shot after calls of gunfire at 2 Orlando resorts
Deputies said a woman was found shot and a suspect is in custody after gunfire was reported at two Orlando resorts late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested after getting into an accident on I-4 at the Osceola County line.
click orlando
Teens arrested nearly a month after fatal shooting at Orlando high school game, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Thursday they arrested a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection with the November fatal shooting of a 19-year-old during a football game at Jones High School. Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said Jeremiah Cundiff, 17, was arrested at his home Wednesday and faces...
click orlando
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.
Comments / 0