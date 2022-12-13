A Kissimmee man was killed on Osceola-Polk Line Road Thursday morning before dawn when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck, Florida Highway Patrol has reported. The 33-year-old man was traveling westbound near Sandy Ridge Lane shortly before 6 a.m. when, as FHP reports, his Toyota Camry veered into the eastbound lane into the direct path of the semi-truck driven by a man from Riverview. The two collided head-on, causing the truck to jackknife and block the eastbound lanes. Another vehicle traveling eastbound behind the truck crashed into the truck’s trailer.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO