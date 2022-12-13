Read full article on original website
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Johnny Sexton back in Leinster squad for Gloucester game
Venue: The RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 16 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Sounds; match report on BBC Sport website. Johnny Sexton has returned to the Leinster squad for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester as he is named on the bench.
BBC
Vllaznia 0-4 Chelsea: Blues cruise into Women's Champions League quarter-finals
Manager Emma Hayes said Chelsea have learned from their "hardest moments" to ensure smooth qualification to the Women's Champions League quarter-finals. The 2020-21 runners-up failed to progress from the group stage last season, but a 4-0 victory over Vllaznia confirmed their place in this year's last eight. Hayes' side remain...
BBC
Leicester and Ealing set to join women's Premier 15s as four clubs miss out
Leicester are set to become the latest men's Premiership club to field a side in the women's Premier 15s, with Ealing also offered a place in the league. Eight clubs have been offered a place in the next cycle of the competition, beginning with the 2023-24 season. Two more could...
BBC
Jamie George and Elliot Daly: Saracens pair sign new contracts
England duo Jamie George and Elliot Daly have signed new contracts with Premiership club Saracens. Hooker George, 32, has made 263 appearances since making his debut for the North London club in 2009, lifting five league titles and three European crowns in his 13-year spell. Thirty-year-old utility back Daly has...
London identified by IMG as key in effort to transform rugby league
IMG have said success in London is high on their agenda when it comes to transforming rugby league’s long-term prospects
BBC
Boris Becker: Former Wimbledon champion released after serving eight months of prison sentence
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from prison after serving eight months of his sentence for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. The 55-year-old German was jailed for two and a half years in April after being found guilty of four charges...
Sunderland predicted lineup vs Hull City: Mowbray to make changes after loss to WBA?
Will Tony Mowbray make changes to his starting XI after Sunderland lost to West Brom?
Worcester’s hopes of resurrection at elite level at risk due to RFU demands
Worcester’s hopes of resurrecting as an elite level club have been plunged into danger with their prospective new owners braced for the RFU to refuse entry into next season’s Championship
Martin O'Neill: 'Sunderland will play in the Champions League one day'
Former boss Martin O'Neill certainly still appears to love Sunderland.
Oli McBurnie cleared of stamping on pitch-invading Nottingham Forest fan
The Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been cleared of stamping on a pitch-invading fan after claiming he hopped over him to protect his injured foot. The 26-year-old Scotland international was acquitted of assaulting Nottingham Forest supporter George Brinkley, after the player’s barrister said McBurnie had been “like a ballerina” in avoiding contact.
BBC
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
BBC
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident
Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surreyon Tuesday. His injuries...
