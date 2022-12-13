Read full article on original website
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Ukraine declares emergency power shutdowns nationwide after Russian attack
KYIV, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian presidential official said on Friday that emergency power shutdowns were being brought in across the country after Russian missiles hit energy facilities in several regions. Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine, the latest in a wave of attacks on critical infrastructure....
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 21-27
MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 21-27 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
India to remain top buyer of Russia's Urals crude in Dec -sources, data
MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India is taking most of Russia's Urals crude oil loading in December as it remains top buyer for a second month in a row, according to traders and Refinitiv data. Volumes and India's share of the exports are expected to rise month on month despite...
Russia says EU's new sanctions will just cause more problems for the bloc
MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The latest round of Europen Union sanctions against Russia over Ukraine will just exacerbate problems within the bloc, a spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. EU leaders agreed this week to provide 18 billion euros ($19 billion) in financing to Ukraine next year...
Russian missile hits residential building in Kryvyi Rih, two killed - governor
KYIV, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and at least five wounded on Friday when a Russian missile hit a residential building in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said. "A Russian missile hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih. The stairwell was destroyed. Two...
Ukraine says Russia has enough missiles for several more massive strikes
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said Russia still had enough missiles for several more massive strikes like the one it launched earlier in the day against Ukraine's electricity generation system. "Whatever the rocket worshipers from Moscow are counting on, it still won't change the balance...
UPDATE 2-UN hopeful for Russian fertiliser exports breakthrough
GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official on Thursday voiced optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilisers to avoid food shortages next year. Russia has complained its concerns about fertiliser exports had not been addressed when a deal for extending...
UPDATE 1-EU countries have another go at Russia sanctions amid Polish, Baltic concerns
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European Union countries will make another push to agree on a ninth package of sanctions against Moscow on Thursday after Poland and Lithuania blocked a deal over concerns it might benefit Russian oligarchs in the fertilizer business. The two countries rejected the package saying it...
India would consider allowing additional sugar exports -govt official
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest sugar producer, would consider allowing additional sugar exports in January after assessing local production, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj Editing by David Goodman ) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
GRAINS-Chicago grains subdued as central bank guidance weighs
* Global recession worries keep lid on grain, oilseed prices * Export demand, dry weather underpin soybean prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures consolidated on Friday as negative sentiment created by central banks' interest rate outlooks hung over the market, while traders monitored weather and export news. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% to $14.70-1/4 a bushel by 1251 GMT. CBOT corn inched 0.1% lower to $6.52-3/4 a bushel while CBOT wheat edged up 0.4% to $7.60-1/4 a bushel. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this week revived investors' recession worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain inflation. Share prices extended losses on Friday while crude oil fell. "The market continues to lick its wounds following hawkish central bank messages across the U.S., UK, and euro area," Saxo Bank said in a note. Soybeans remained underpinned by brisk export demand, as illustrated by higher-than-expected weekly U.S. export sales on Thursday that totalled 2.943 million tonnes. Soybeans and corn have also drawn support from drought facing Argentina and southern Brazil. Rainfall over recent days has not been enough for successful planting of soybeans, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. In Brazil, drought is compromising corn fields in Rio Grande do Sul state, brokerage StoneX said on Thursday. However, favourable growing conditions elsewhere in Brazil were tempering South American supply concerns. Continuing flows of competitively priced Russian and Ukrainian wheat were curbing wheat prices, although traders were wary of potential disruption due to winter weather and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Russia fired more than 70 missiles during Friday's morning rush hour in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, forcing emergency power cuts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said. Prices at 1251 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 760.25 3.00 0.40 770.75 -1.36 CBOT corn 652.75 -0.75 -0.11 593.25 10.03 CBOT soy 1470.25 -3.25 -0.22 1339.25 9.78 Paris wheat 298.50 -0.50 -0.17 276.75 7.86 Paris maize 283.50 -1.00 -0.35 226.00 25.44 Paris rape 557.75 -0.75 -0.13 754.00 -26.03 WTI crude oil 74.33 -1.78 -2.34 75.21 -1.17 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 -0.07 1.1368 -6.59 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates advance on healthy demand, low supplies
Japan ordered about 20,000 tonnes of rice this week -Thai trader. Demand healthy while supplies run low in Vietnam -trader. Aggressive government buying supports Indian market -exporter. By Swati Verma. Dec 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam rice export prices climbed to their highest since July last year as traders eyed new...
India raises base import price of palm oil, gold
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India raised the base import prices of crude palm oil and soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Thursday, as prices jumped in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 977 971 RBD palm oil 979 977 RBD palmolein 988 993 Crude soya oil 1,275 1,360 Gold 582 565 Silver 771 699 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Uttaresh.V)
UPDATE 2-Car bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers - security sources
(Adds details, arrests, background) DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Eight Turkish police officers were wounded on Friday when a bomb exploded in a roadside vehicle as their minibus passed on a highway in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, security sources said. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said two people had...
Kenya's GMO maize push sowing trouble for food sector, farmers warn
Farmers say GMO maize will push them into "seed slavery" Government says GMO crops will help to boost food security. Worst drought in four decades has destroyed crops, livestock. By Duncan Miriri. MWEA, Kenya, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Dick Olela has been growing maize on his four-acre piece of land...
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat futures weak; soybeans firm
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures dipped on Friday, with concerns about a weakening global economy deterring traders from extending gains made earlier this week. Sharp declines in equity markets and the dollar's strength added to the risk-off mood, traders said. "The market continues to lick...
Indian farmers increase wheat plantings by 3% from a year earlier
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 28.65 million hectares (70.8 million acres) since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 3% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday. Farmers have also increased the area cultivating...
