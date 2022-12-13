Read full article on original website
news9.com
1 Injured In Shooting In Tulsa Neighborhood; Suspect In Custody
A person was shot in both legs after a dispute with an ex-roommate, according to Tulsa Police. Police responded to the scene Friday night near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive. Police said two ex-roommates were having an argument in the front yard of a home when one of the...
KTUL
Tulsa man found guilty of murder after shooting man from apartment balcony with AR-15
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa County jury found Luis Ornelas guilty of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon Friday morning. Ornelas, 22, shot and killed Enso Alvarado, 22, on March 3, 2021. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said evidence showed Alvarado and his girlfriend drove...
Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby
BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
news9.com
Bixby Bank Robbery Suspect In Custody
A person is in custody after robbing a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, according to Bixby Police. Police say officers were called to an armed robbery in progress at the TTCU near 131st and Memorial in Bixby. According to police, an eyewitness inside the bank at the time of the robbery called Bixby Police and gave them a description fo the suspect and where they ran to after the robbery. Officers set up a perimeter in a nearby neighborhood where the suspect was arrested while attempting to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect accused of takeover-style robbery at Tulsa smoke shop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of a takeover-style robbery at a local smoke shop in October. Robbery detectives have been working the case for two months now but have no big leads. They said it happened on Oct. 10, 2022, at...
KOKI FOX 23
Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
KTUL
Suspect arrested after stealing homeless man's truck, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A suspect has been arrested after stealing a homeless man's truck, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began on Tuesday, when Steven Matias approached the victim's truck around 10 p.m. and started looking inside the truck. The victim told Matias that...
Investigation Underway After 2 Stabbed In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating after officers say two people were stabbed on Friday morning. According to police the two people were stabbed near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue. Currently, the extent of the victim's injuries is unclear and officers have not yet said what led to the stabbing.
KTUL
Suspect arrested for nearly 90 car break-ins, threatening ex-girlfriend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man in connection to nearly 90 car break-ins and allegedly threatening an ex-girlfriend and shooting out her tires. On Dec. 12 around 1 p.m. TPD conducted a traffic stop near 51st and Peoria on a vehicle that they...
news9.com
Man In Custody, Accused Of Calling In Threats Against Vinita High School In 2021
The man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat against Vinita High School is in custody. Federal prosecutors said in January, 2021, James McCarty made the call from a small town in northeast Arizona. The call caused the school to immediately go into lockdown, and prompted a...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Relieved After Police Recover Stolen Truck
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa man is relieved that police recovered his stolen truck. TPD said the Flock camera system alerted them about the stolen truck and when officers tried to stop the driver, he ran from them. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us on the pursuit.
Oklahoma attorney, alleged boyfriend/client face drug charges following search warrant
An Oklahoma attorney and her alleged boyfriend/client now find themselves on the wrong side of the law after Lincoln County deputies executed a search warrant on the attorney’s home.
BAPD: Child struck by car, in critical condition after crossing street to see Christmas lights
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A 9-year-old is in critical condition following a crash near Broken Arrow’s Rhema Bible Church. According to the Broken Arrow Police Department, the child was crossing the street with his family to see the Christmas lights when he was struck. The crash is under...
news9.com
Memorial Held In Tulsa For Victim Of Club Q Mass Shooting
Family and friends of Daniel Aston gathered in Tulsa for his memorial service at All Souls Unitarian Church. Daniel was from the Tulsa area and one of the five people murdered in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Daniel was the entertainer and loved friends, family, acting,...
KOKI FOX 23
EXCLUSIVE | Man files federal lawsuit against City of Tulsa over alleged wrongful rape arrest
TULSA, Okla. — In a FOX23 Exclusive Investigation, a man has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Tulsa. The lawsuit alleges Timothy Hankins was wrongly arrested, charged and prosecuted for rape. FOX23′s Crime and Safety Reporter Abigail Dye has been investigating the case over the last couple...
Tulsa man arrested following traffic stop near Sapulpa High School
SAPULPA, Okla. — A man is in custody after a traffic stop ended in the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The officer initiated the traffic stop over an expired temporary tag. The driver, 38-year-old Kenneth Toney of Tulsa, pulled into the parking lot. Toney had drugs and a stolen...
news9.com
9-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow Police said a 9-year-old boy was injured on Thursday night after being hit by a car while he and his family were crossing the road. The crash happened near Rhema Bible Church at west Kenosha Street and North Juniper Place at around 6:35 p.m., according to police. Police...
Stillwater Police Asking For Help In Investigation After Man Found Stabbed To Death Under Bridge
Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, a gruesome discovery was made less than a mile from the Oklahoma State University campus by somebody who walked by. A man, police identified as 32-year-old Travis Chapman, was found stabbed to death under a bridge in Stillwater. Stillwater Police said the call started as...
KTUL
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Remind Drivers Not To Leave Cars Running Unattended After Catching Accused Car Thief
As temperatures fall across Green Country, Tulsa Police want to remind drivers not to leave their cars running while unattended, or it might get stolen. Officers say a woman left her car running while she was inside a convenience store earlier this week. Police say that is when Eboni Hill jumped inside the vehicle and drove off.
