ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Hearing for Briton accused of killing wife pushed to Dec. 20

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWRLt_0jgmsKSg00

A court hearing in Cyprus for a British man accused of killing his wife has been adjourned until next week following a prosecution request, his defense team said Tuesday.

David Hunter, 75, had faced a murder charge in last year’s death of his wife, Janice, although his defense lawyers had asked Cyprus’ attorney-general to reduce the charges to assisted suicide and have changed his plea to manslaughter. His defense has argued that Hunter was acting on the wishes of his wife, who it says was ill with terminal blood cancer.

A hearing had been set in the southeastern coastal town of Paphos for Tuesday, after being adjourned on Dec. 5. But the case was adjourned again, with a new date set for Dec. 20, said Michael Polak of Justice Abroad, a group that defends Britons facing legal difficulties in foreign countries that has been handling Hunter’s case.

“We really hope the case will go ahead then,” Polak said after the adjournment. “We changed the plea to manslaughter and the court can consider their sentences in regard to David. We thought that was all going to happen today, but we’re really hoping that this will happen next week.”

The delay was granted so the prosecution could discuss the case with Cyprus’ attorney general, Polak said.

Hunter’s wife, 74, died in December 2021 at the couple’s retirement home in Paphos, where many of the island’s up to 60,000 British expatriates live. The details of how she died have not been made public.

Polak had said Janice was on heavy medication for a type of terminal blood cancer. British media had quoted Hunter’s daughter, Lesley, as saying that her mother had “begged him for a long time (to assist her death) and was very clear about what she wanted.”

Although manslaughter carries a maximum life sentence in Cyprus, it is unlikely Hunter will receive a long prison term, State Prosecutor Andreas Hadjikyrou said last week. He had added that the prosecution wouldn’t object to the Briton serving out any prison sentence in the U.K.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Mail

Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners

Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
MOSCOW, ID
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
78K+
Followers
117K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy